‘Cats top New Mexico State 2-1





The Weber State University women’s soccer team was hungry for a win coming into Friday afternoon’s showdown with the New Mexico State Aggies.

It didn’t take long for Weber to get on the board, scoring twice within the first five minutes of the match.

The first goal came on a long ball that the New Mexico State University goalkeeper left the box to attack.

Wildcat sophomore forward Morgan Quarnberg capitalized on the open goal opportunity and chipped the ball into the net to get things started just two minutes and nine seconds into the match.

Taking the early lead “set the tone and got us fired up for the rest of the game,” Quarnberg said.

That fire spread quickly, and two minutes later, sophomore midfielder Madison Garlock joined in on the action with her own scoring play, assisted by Quarnberg. The goal came on a breakaway as Garlock dodged the goalkeeper and made quick work of the ball.

“When you score early, it can give you a false sense of easiness, as if the rest of the game is going to be like that,” Weber State head coach Tim Crompton said. “[New Mexico State] didn’t allow that to happen.”

Crompton credits the Wildcat defense for staving off the Aggie offense, allowing just one goal.

“Defensively, we’re very fit,” Crompton said. “We’re a scrappy bunch, that’s for sure.”

Junior goalkeeper Sydnie Brough had three saves but allowed one goal, ending her shutout record at 268:13.

Brough came out of the game with an injury with ten minutes to play, but sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Hollingshaus stepped in.

Hollingshaus had two saves in the last few minutes to keep the Aggies at bay with only one goal.

The Wildcats are a young team this year — fielding only one senior — but they aren’t listening to anybody who says that should stop or slow them down.

“We’ve been told we’re a young team, but that proved nothing today,” Quarnberg said.

Garlock added, “our chemistry off the field is awesome, along with on the field, and we’re getting better every game.”

The lady Wildcats improved to 2-1-1, their only loss coming from University of Utah in the season opener.

“We get better with each game,” Crompton said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

As the Wildcats continue to get stronger, so does their schedule — with conference play beginning in two weeks.

As they look to improve on last year’s 10-9-1 record, they will need to continue to capitalize on games like this one.

“It’s good to get wins under your belt,” Garlock said. “I like this season — it’s a new outlook, a new era.”

While the season is only beginning, the Wildcats are preparing for what lies ahead.

“Going forward, we have nowhere to go but up,” Quarnberg said.