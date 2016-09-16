Delights of the World

by Rosa Arambula

Ingredients:

2 cups of corn masa flour

1 cup of water

1 cup of grated cheese

Preparation:

To start, mix the masa harina and water in a bowl until it forms a soft dough. Cover the bowl and let the masa rest for 5 to 10 minutes. With the masa, form 8 balls. On a floured surface, stretch the dough into rounds. Put the cheese over the dough, and cover it with another masa. Join the two masa together by pressing it with your fingers or a fork. Heat a pan and cook tortillas one at a time until they turn a golden brown, about two minutes each side.

Recipe by: allrecipes.com

Translated by Rosa Arambula

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Mariachi Sol de Jalisco y Ballet Folklorico de las Americas se presentará en el Peery's Egyptian Theater el sabado, 17 de septiembre. (Fuente: Peery's Egyptian Theater)

El Mariachi Sol de Jalisco viene a Ogden

Music

Cuando escuchamos la palabra Mariachi inmediatamente pensamos en un país vecino, México. El mariachi es una exposición musical que data del siglo IX, proviene del oeste de México. No fue […]

by Ingrid Oseguera
La cultura es dinámica. Es importante que mantengamos viva nuestra cultura y darla a conocer a nuestros vecinos y amigos. (The Signpost Archives)

La cultura es activa y dinámica

Campus Community

Es importante hablar acerca lo que es cultura y de la herencia cultural hispana. Weber State tiene más o menos 25.000 estudiantes inscritos de los cuales aproximadamente 2.747 son de […]

by Ingrid Oseguera
Tallarin verde es una comida tipica de Peru. Puede ser acompañada por bistec apanado de pollo o res. (Gabe Cerritos / The Signpost)

Delicias del Mundo

Food

Tallarin verde (Perú)

by Paula Ninataype

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *