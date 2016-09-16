Delights of the World

Ingredients:

2 cups of corn masa flour

1 cup of water

1 cup of grated cheese

Preparation:

To start, mix the masa harina and water in a bowl until it forms a soft dough. Cover the bowl and let the masa rest for 5 to 10 minutes. With the masa, form 8 balls. On a floured surface, stretch the dough into rounds. Put the cheese over the dough, and cover it with another masa. Join the two masa together by pressing it with your fingers or a fork. Heat a pan and cook tortillas one at a time until they turn a golden brown, about two minutes each side.

Recipe by: allrecipes.com

Translated by Rosa Arambula