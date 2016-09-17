Delights of the World

by Rosa Arambula

Ingredients:

1 bag of spinach

1 box of fresh basil

1 yellow onion

1 block of feta or queso blanco cheese

2 lbs of spaghetti noodles

Garlic

Salt

Oil

How to cook the noodles:

Add the salt and oil to a pot of water and boil. When it begins to boil, add the noodles, mixing with a fork as the noodles cook to prevent sticking. Boil until the spaghetti is al dente. Then strain the noodles and reserve until the sauce is ready to mix.

How to cook the sauce:

First, fry the yellow onion with the garlic. When it turns golden brown, remove the onions and garlic and add them to a blender with the spinach, basil, and a little water and blend well. Return the liquified mixture to the same pan that you started cooking the onion in, add salt to your liking. Leave it to boil for about two minutes. in the mean time, break the cheese into small pieces. Turn off the heat and add the cheese immediately. Mix and pour the sauce over the cooked noodles.

Recipe by: Gladys Ninataype

Translated by: Rosa Arambula

