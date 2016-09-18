Despite statistical domination, ‘Cats narrowly top Sac State 14-7

by Cydnee Green
WSU V.S Sacramento State Football Game 9-17-2016 (Dalton Flandro)-7901.jpg
Wildcats storm the field for their first home game at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, Sept 17. (Dalton Flandro / The Signpost)

Senior quarterback Jadrian Clark passed for 380 yards for the first time in his career and scored the game-winning touchdown as Weber State University topped the Sacramento State University Hornets 14-7 in the Wildcats’ home debut on Sept. 17 at the Stewart Stadium.

“It feels great to get a team victory,” Clark said. “The defense played really well and kept us in that game. The offense obviously wasn’t able to put up as many points as we did last week, but we came through at the end and pulled it out — it’s all about getting the wins.”

The Wildcats had the chance to take the early three-point lead, but freshman kicker Taylor Hintze missed the field goal after bouncing it off of the upright.

The Hornets drew first blood after a muffed punt committed by the Weber State special teams put Sacramento State in great field position just as the second quarter began.

“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest,” head coach Jay Hill said. “We’ve still got a lot to clean up for us to become the team I know we can be.”

Weber State put its first points on the board later in the second quarter after junior wide receiver Drew Batchelor caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Clark.

That drive also included a 39-yard pass to to junior tight end Andrew Vollert, who had five catches for 101 yards for the Wildcats, and a 36-yard pass to senior wide receiver Cameron Livingston, who had six catches for 108 yards on the night.

“Everything is coming together now,” Livingston said. “We underestimated [Sacramento State], and it took us a second to get going. Once we got rolling, we started moving the ball pretty well.”

WSU V.S Sacramento State Football Game 9-17-2016 (Dalton Flandro)-8543.jpg
Weber State University's Spirit Squad Cheers on the football team for their first home game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Sept 17. (Dalton Flandro / The Signpost)

Attempting to avoid a quarterback sack as the first half was narrowing, Clark threw an interception in the Weber State red zone with just three seconds on the clock.

At the conclusion of the second quarter, coach Hill was not impressed with the mistakes that were made during the first half of the game.

“I was not happy,” Hill said. “Stupid mistakes in the first half really cost us — reaching the ball for the goal line hurt us, the late interception hurt us, missed field goals … those mistakes have got to get cleaned up.”

The second half was the battle of the defenses on both sides of the field, with the score remaining 7-7 until the end of the fourth quarter.

“Defense took a huge step forward today and held [Sacramento State] to 270 yards and less than 50 percent completion percentage,” Hill said. “I was happy with the way the defense rebounded and finished the game.”

With less than five minutes left in the game, Clark drove his team down the field and ended the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put the final points on the board for the Wildcats.

WSU V.S Sacramento State Football Game 9-17-2016 (Dalton Flandro)-8726.jpg
(Dalton Flandro / The Signpost)

“The receivers were open and the offensive line was blocking,” Clark said. “It made my job really easy tonight.”

Weber State football will hit the road as they begin conference play, taking on UC Davis on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in California.

The Wildcats will return home to take on Portland State on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

