iOS 10 stirs up controversy

According to Apple’s website, iOS 10 is “More personal. More powerful. More playful.” However, all updates come with both improvements and pitfalls.

“I think it has some good features,” Weber State University freshman Lauren Barnes said. She updated to iOS 10 just a few days after its release.

Although Barnes said it took her a bit to fully adjust to the redesign, she enjoys the updates to messenger but is not fond of the music app updates.

Barnes said she uses her phone primarily to listen to music and that the latest update has made the music app more difficult to use.

However, not all iPhone users have updated their phone to the new iOS just yet.

Emily Forsyth, a new student at WSU, said she has not yet updated her phone due to time constraints.

Forsyth said she works full time and is a full-time student, so she has to update her phone at night. Forsyth said she is concerned because iPhone typically has auto updates set to occur during 2 and 5 a.m. and is afraid that the update won’t be finished by the time she needs to wake up at 4:15 a.m.

Apple had a similar problem back in 2015 when iOS 9 released. If users opted to update at night automatically, their alarms were turned off, which caused people to be late to both work and school.

The new iOS has completely redesigned the messenger, maps, clock and music apps. Messenger now includes ‘stickers’ that can be used outside of the traditional text box as well as animated text that can change size, a giant step away from the traditional green and blue messenger bubbles from previous software.

The update has also added the ability to delete unwanted native apps from the phone. One of the more prominent changes is the removal of the classic swipe to unlock on the home screen.

Now, users must press the home button to access the passcode screen or have their fingerprint scanned.

While there is no way to revert to the swipe-to-unlock feature after updating, users can enable rest to unlock, a feature which allows users to unlock their phones simply by scanning their fingerprint without the need to press the home button afterward.

Quite a few aspects of iOS 10 have people frustrated, likely because the iPhone interface hasn’t had an overhaul this massive since iOS 7 dropped in 2013. Although iOS 10 was just as eagerly anticipated, it remains to be seen if the new operating system will grow on users in the same way iOS 7 did.