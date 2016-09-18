Late Night WSUSA Meetings

The WSUSA executive board is staying up late for meetings this semester. The members of the executive branch are gathering in the Student Involvement and Leadership (SIL) office from 9–11 p.m. every Wednesday night.

Gregory Woodfield, WSUSA president, directs the late night meeting.

The unique meeting time is due to hectic schedules, according to Morgan Gardiner, service vice president.

“We all don’t have one aspect in our lives. We have a lot going on,” Gardiner said.

The executive board is made up of several teams that oversee organizations and committees. Vice presidents generally lead these teams.

Despite the late hours, every executive board member was present.

Hayley Tomney has been a member of student government for over a year. This semester, she is the vice president for the Davis Campus and all other satellite centers.

“I have never heard of meetings going this late before,” said Tomney.

Student government meetings have historically been held in the afternoon on school days.

Michaela Funtanilla, WSU senior, said she can understand if that is the only time that fits with the executive’s schedules, but she is also a little concerned.

“I feel like they should be encouraging students to attend, but they’re not really doing that by having meetings so late at night,” Funtanilla said.

The purpose of the board is to discuss issues and upcoming events that involve the entire school.

Diversity and Unity Vice President Hailame Kinikini is in charge of some of those events, which are aimed at accepting diversity at Weber State.

Kinikini said that every school on campus is part of the diversity and unity committee.

In this meeting, board members discussed ways they could help unify the Weber State community.

In an effort to do this, Kinikini and others helped organize a panel discussion with Latino and Hispanic public and political officials on Sept.15.

“Our goal is to unite the school,” Kinikini said.

Most teams hold smaller meetings every Monday from 12:30–2:00 p.m. All students are welcome to attend.

The executives plan on holding meetings at a more convenient time for students next semester, according to Tomney.

Along with the aforementioned board members, the following executives were also in attendance: Landon Bickley, leadership vice president; Jeffrey Henry, legislative vice president; Noor Mouhammad, programming vice president; Dylan Totaro, marketing director; and Cassidy Eames, social media chair.

“We are willing to meet late because we are dedicated. We bleed purple, and we love Weber State,” said Tomney.