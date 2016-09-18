Win one, lose one: Wildcat hockey splits home openers

In their home opener against the Utah State University Aggies, Weber State lost in what can only be called an action-packed shootout.

“We got lazy in the defensive zone and lazy in our coverage, and it hurt us,” head coach Clay Hobbs said.

The Ice Sheet was packed as over 1,000 fans and players alike anticipated an epic game, and they left with what they came for.

Weber started off the game taking the first goal 10 minutes into the first period. Utah State answered in the next 10 seconds, tying the game.

The battle continued in the second period with members of both teams spending time in the penalty box.

Utah State threatened to run away with the game, taking a 4–1 lead. Weber battled back, however, and scored three straight goals within four minutes to tie the game at 4–4.

WSU took the lead to finish up the second period as Zan Hobbs hit the first hat trick of the season.

Utah State came out and scored just 55 seconds into the third period, tying the game 5-5.

Freshman Gavin Lubin of Utah State hit the ice hard and was taken off of the ice on a stretcher — he was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Once the game resumed, Utah State scored twice within the next five minutes to beat WSU 7–5.

The Wildcats put more shots up than the Aggies, posting 41 shots to Utah State’s 33.

“I feel really good after this game, remarkably, because we did some things we can correct,” Hobbs said. “We don’t feel like we got outplayed. We feel like we beat ourselves.”

The Wildcat hockey team then clashed with the Utah Valley University Wolverines on Sept. 17, scratching their first “W” of the season, with a final score of 12–2.

It was anything but a gentle reintroduction for the Wolverines as the Wildcats hit the ice with their claws out and a chip on their shoulder pads after their loss to the Utah State Aggies the night before.

The ‘Cats thirst was immediately evident, with players controlling the face-off and taking the first goal shot less than five seconds into the opening period.

Weber State’s Gunnar Bjorklund fought through the UVU defense and found the back of the net at 18:22 in the first, recording the first score of the match.

The Wildcats continued to rack up the points, slapping 22 shots-on-goal.

The second period was equally intense as the Wildcats continued to drive, ripping off another 24 shots-on-goal for three scores, as the visitors managed to improve to seven shots-on-goal for one score.

The ‘Cats took advantage of the lopsided score in the third, rotating their lines frequently and spreading the ice, managing 16 shots for one score to the Wolverines’ nine for one.

Weber State took a total of 62 shots, compared to the Wolverines’ 20.

The Wildcat hockey team will be back in action on Sept. 23 as they take on the University of Utah at 7:30 p.m. on the Ice Sheet.