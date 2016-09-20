Ogden’s Farmers Market announces first autumn season

The end of Ogden’s summer farmers market has come and gone. Opening on June 25, the market had been held weekly along Historic 25th Street. While the end of the summer market may signal the end of warmer weather, the farmer’s market will return for the first time ever for a fall season on Oct. 1–29.

On Sept. 16, hundreds of people lined the street as they walked from stall to stall, perusing the wares offered by local farmers and businesses. The stalls contained a wide variety of goods, from fruits and vegetables to homemade breads and honey, as well as other handcrafted and homemade products.

Lindsey Johnson has attended the market for the past three years with her family.

“It’s a lot bigger than it has been in years past,” she said.

One of the stalls run by Ogden local Brad Staley, Schtele Sausage, will be returning to the fall market in October.

Schtele Sausage offers bratwurst made from a recipe seven generations old. Staley’s family came originally from Germany and Russia, but his grandfather moved the family to Ogden. This summer was the first time Staley has participated in the market, and he wanted to get his product out where more people could be aware of it.

“We had a girl from Munich, Germany, who came two weeks ago and said it’s the best bratwurst she’d ever had,” Staley said. “We’ve got a gift, a good bratwurst. We absolutely love it.”

Elaine Cobos, who stopped by Staley’s stall to purchase a pound of the sausage, said her family is also German and that Staley’s bratwurst “reminds us of visiting our family.” Cobos said while they’ve come every week during the summer market to buy a pound, it never lasts them to the end of the week because “it’s so good.”

Another man, who tried a sample of the sausage as he walked past the stall, gestured to the mustard and sauerkraut that were available and said, “This bratwurst doesn’t need anything on it — it’s that good.”

While many of the stalls were owned by Ogden natives, a few of them also came from businesses in the surrounding area, such as JuJuRoo Popcorn, which featured several different flavors of popcorn.

Nicole Hileman, who owns and runs JuJuRoo (based out of Kaysville), said while she had never been a vendor at the Ogden farmers market before, she had heard good things and “the community feeling has been awesome.”

Nicole makes her popcorn based on trial and error and what she thinks will taste good. JuJuRoo’s most popular flavor, churro, was one of the first she created after her original caramel popcorn.

“My family is gluten-free, so we hadn’t had churros in years,” Hileman explained. Following the creation of churro, she made a chocolate peanut butter flavor that has become a close second in popularity.

The summer market may be over, but the return of the market in the fall means that local businesses and the community will be able to interact more and continue to provide families with a place to get local, fresh products.