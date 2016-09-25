24 Hours of Domingos Latinos

Manuel González-Reyna, 52, best known as “Manny,” has impacted the Hispanic students and community at WSU by implementing 24 hours of Latin music on Sundays.

He graduated from Universidad Veracruzana (Mexico) in 1991 as a chemistry engineer. He came to the United States in 1997, arriving in Texas and in 2003 moved to Utah. He speaks three languages, which are Catalan (his native language), Spanish and English. Manny became a student at Weber State in Spring of 2013.

In 2013, as Manny walked through the hallways of the Union Building, he noticed that there was a radio station. At that time he saw that there was a Spanish show going on that caught his attention. He walked in and spoke with Jared Christensen, general manager at the time, and was hired.

“I joined the radio station as the director of Spanish programs and news in 2013 because I have experience in radio shows,” González-Reyna said.

He had the idea of having 24 hours of pure Latin music on Sundays. That same year, after taking the idea to those in charge, he was able to begin an all Latin music Sunday at KWCR Wildcat radio.

After González-Reyna ran some shows, he started to get his own audience of Hispanic and bilingual students who tuned in for a few hours every Sunday.

He has been working as an IT/Webmaster and Broadcasting Engineer for KWCR Wildcat radio since March 2014 and has his own Sunday show from 3 to 5 p.m. called “Domingos Latinos.”

“Domingos Latinos is probably the most listened show in this radio station,” said Spencer Hart, KWCR’s current general manager.

Some of the topics discussed on his show are immigration, taxes, issues within the Hispanic community, events and more.

Manny has had special guests on his show such as Martha Black Zapata, radio host for 106.3 FM Latino, Carolina Mesas, who helped out for the Sunday shows, and Ariel Velarde, who spoke about taxes.

“He was the one who gave me the idea to be part of the KWCR Wildcat radio staff and have my own show with two of my friends,” said Gabriela Thompson, a designing major. She is now works with González-Reyna and says that she is glad she has someone like him as a coworker.

González-Reyna is aspiring to be the general manager for the radio station next year. His coworkers say that has been someone who they can count on.