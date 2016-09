Jaiba is a delicious Mexicano plante, simple and refreshing, made with imitation crab and chopped vegetables.

Ingredients:

2 small bags of imitation crab

2 small tomatoes

1 yellow onion

Cilantro

2 Serrano chiles

3 large limes

Preparation:

Put everything into a bowl. Shred the crab. Chop all ingredients into small pieces. Squeeze the limes on the crab and other ingredients. Mix it all together. Can be served by itself or on a tostada.

Bon appetite.

Translated by Paula Ninataype