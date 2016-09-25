Wildcats split with Hornets, Vikings

The Weber State women’s volleyball team started Big Sky Conference play Sept. 23 with their first loss of the season against Sacramento State at home, but came back a day later to 10-1 on the season with a win against the visiting Portland State Vikings

Before the loss to the Sacramento State Hornets, the Weber State squad was ranked No. 1 in the Big Sky South and boasted 9-0 record on the season.

The first set was a precursor for the entire match, as the two squads rumbled back and forth to an 11-11 score at the start.

Senior Megan Thompson showed the home crowd why she won the tournament MVP right away. She notched a big block at the end of the set helping secure a 25-21 set for the ‘Cats.

The Hornets came out swarming in the second set, buzzing their way to a 25-14 win on the strength of a 8-1 run to take the set. In the third set Weber State’s efforts fell flat as they dropped the third set 25-19.

In the fourth set the Wildcats pulled ahead in the set 18-14. This lead came after rotation and scoring errors caused serious confusion and a lengthy delay.

The ‘Cats and Hornets went tit-for-tat at the close of the set, with the Weber State squad nearly forcing a fifth set. In the end, the pressure to remain perfect was just too much.

“Tonight was the worst match we’ve played all season long,” Coach Jeremiah Larsen told Weber State Sports after the game.

The next day proved to be much improved with a win against the Portland State Vikings.

“Portland State is a really good volleyball team…our girls have never beat anybody of this caliber,” head coach Jeremiah Larsen said.

The first set was a close one as both teams came into the game with plenty of intensity. Portland State did end up pulling ahead towards the middle of the set.

After a Weber timeout it looked like the Wildcats would battle back, but they eventually lost the set 22-25. Larsen spoke of his team’s response to adversity which came early after losing the first set.

Weber came out prepared as every point became a passionate battle between the two teams. With only two errors and 13 kills the Wildcats won the second set with a score of 25-18.

“We focused on working hard every play for each other,” Senior Megan Thompson said.

In the third set, the Wildcats built on the momentum of that win and commanded the floor for most of the set. After three set points, the Wildcats won the set on a kill by sophomore Andrea Hale.

Weber State stayed strong, winning the fourth set 25-18 and giving them the match with a final score of 4-1.

The scoring leaders for Weber State were Hale with 17 kills, six blocks and Thompson with 15 kills, six blocks. Bailey Irwin also came away with 47 assists.

“We’re never going to settle,” Thompson said of her team. “We’re going to keep on getting better because we’re not done yet, we haven’t arrived. So we’re just going to keep on grinding.”