WSU Soccer goes 1-1 Big Sky opening weekend

by Zachary Braxton
9-23 Soccer v UNC (Abby Van Ess) (3 of 14).jpg
Freshman Gabrielle Vivier-Hannay kicks the ball away from UNC during the rainy match up Sept 23. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

After dropping the first Big Sky Conference game 1-2 to Northern Colorado on Sept. 23, the Weber State University women’s soccer team won its first conference game on Sept. 25, 2-0, over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on the Wildcat Soccer Field.

In the seventh minute, sophomore midfielder helped Madison Garlock score the first goal of the game.

A Fighting Hawks defender tried to clear the ball away from the box, and it went right to Garlock’s foot. She touched it once and then shot from nearly 30 yards out, putting the ball in the upper-right 90.

The Wildcats took the one-goal lead into halftime.

During the second half, the Wildcats kept up the aggression and ended up out-shooting the Fighting Hawks 14-6.

Despite all their effort, the Wildcats couldn’t manage another goal the remainder of the game.

9-23 Soccer v UNC (Abby Van Ess) (7 of 14).jpg
Forward Morgan Quarnberg goes to kick the ball down the field at the game Friday afternoon. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

In the 87th minute, sophomore midfielder Sydney Seamons went on a break with Garlock after a failed corner kick by the Fighting Hawks. Seamons received a pass from Garlock and shot it past the goalkeeper to push the score to 2-0.

This was Seamons’ first career goal for the Wildcats.

Weber State improved to 1-1-0 in conference play, 3-5-1 overall.

This week, the Wildcats will prepare to take on Northern Arizona at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Wildcat Soccer Field.

Weber State will then hit the road to take on Southern Utah, Montana and Eastern Washington.

