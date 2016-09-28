Juhi Dubal to approach the bench

A new associate justice will be appointed for the WSUSA Supreme Court on Oct. 3.

The associate justice is one of five seats in the judicial branch. This branch is led by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The WSUSA president appoints one chief justice and two associate justices, according to WSUSA’s bylaws. The appointees are then approved by

the senate.

One of the duties of an associate justice is to uphold bylaws within the student

government.

Juhi Dubal, Weber State University senior, was nominated to become the next associate justice.

Dubal has been involved in student government at Weber State for the past three years. Last fall and spring, she served as a co-chair for Internal

Affairs.

Dubal unexpectedly became a senator after the chair, Senator Jennifer Wyllie, quit early in the spring semester.

“About 10 or 15 minutes into our first joint meeting, Sen. Wyllie stood up and announced that she was unable to continue serving as the chair,” said Dubal.

According to the bylaws, in such an event, the co-chair becomes the new chair.

“I was shocked and devastated at the same time,” said Dubal.

She admits that she was not ready, but her time in Internal Affairs helped her transition.

Bella Catchillar, WSU junior, is a concerned student who is involved with student government.

“Last year, I knew things were hectic in the senate, but I think Juhi was doing well,” said Catchillar.

The Internal Affairs Committee works very closely with both the Senate and the Supreme Court. Dubal said she spent much of her time becoming familiar with the WSU Constitution and studying the bylaws.

“Bylaws were a hot topic last year,” said Dubal. “I just wanted to learn my job better and make sure I was doing what I signed up to do.”

In the spring 2016 election, many candidates were breaking rules and bylaw procedures. Dubal was involved in resolving those violations.

“My job was to educate the Elections Committee and candidates so that they are able to follow the laws,” said Dubal.

Dubal said that because of her previous experience, she is perfect for the seat.

“I have already worked with the Supreme Court,” said Dubal. “I’m familiar with the

processes.”

The Signpost attempted to contact Jeffrey Henry, Senate president, for information regarding other candidates, but he did not respond.

At this time, Dubal has been nominated for the position, and her candidacy will be deliberated by the Student Senate until the official appointment date of

Oct. 3.

“I am running for this position because I have an interest in the law,” said Dubal. “I see laws as a way to live a safe and successful life, and that’s what I want for Weber State students.”