Beginning Chinese class teaches community members

by Sarah Earnshaw
9-24 Beginning Chinese (Sarah Earnshaw)-3.jpg
Masters student Amy Pittman prepares to teach her first Beginning Chinese class at Weber State Davis campus on Sept 24. (Sarah Earnshaw / The Signpost)

Community members convened 9 a.m. on a Saturday, prepared to learn Mandarin. With a class of eight, master’s student Amy Pittman, who grew up with a Chinese-speaking mother and an English-speaking father, conducted the course.

This course is for students with no previous knowledge in spoken or written Chinese,” Pittman said during the first day of class. “The emphasis for this class is to develop listening, speaking in conjunction with reading and writing skills in both the Pinyin phonetic system and traditional Chinese characters.”

The class began Sept. 24 and continues on Saturdays from 9–11 a.m. at the Weber State University Davis Campus for six more weeks. “It’s just to help community members who don’t have time for regular all-semester courses to come and learn some beginning Chinese,” Pittman said.

The class began with attendees learning how to pronounce the basic letters in the language. “Chinese is a tonal language,” Pittman said to the class. “Every Chinese character is a syllable with a fixed tone. If the tone is changed, then the meaning is changed. Mandarin, the official Chinese language of China and Taiwan, has four basic tones. Each one is indicated by a tone mark. Tone marks are placed over the vowel.”

Many of the students are community members with family members or friends who speak Chinese.

There were two or three members with children in the elementary school programs that teach them Chinese throughout the year. Another member has had a passion for Chinese throughout her life after taking it in high school and befriending students at Utah State University that spoke Mandarin. Another student had coworkers who spoke mostly Chinese.

The class is part of the Community Education Program, meant to help community members who are either attending college at Weber State University or not.

Classes held in October include focuses like making a marketing idea plausible, an introductory class for Microsoft Office and a traditional Chinese dance class. There is an introduction to Microsoft Office class starting Oct. 5. Many of these classes are held in a six-week period to help students or community members who don’t have time for typical Monday through Friday semester classes.

On the Continuing Ed website, anyone is able to sign up to receive notifications for upcoming community classes.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Weber State University students gamble at last year's Homecoming dance. (The Signpost Archives)

Take a Homecoming gamble through Clubs & Orgs Casino Night

Arts & Entertainment

The Weber State University Student Association Clubs and Orgs will host a Casino Night in the Shepherd Union on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. This is a free event for […]

by Chris Nichols
Weber State University students hike Mt. Ogden during Homecoming 2015. (The Signpost Archives)

Mount Ogden hike continues homecoming tradition

Campus Community

In 1922, a group of Weber College students made the steep hike up Mount Ogden. Now, Weber State University students are continuing the tradition. On Oct. 1, three days from […]

by Rachel Badali
Gregory Woodfield, Student Body President, directs the WSUSA executive board meeting on Wednesday, Sept 21. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

The Wildcat Front to take the stands

Campus Community

The Student Section at Weber State University is getting a complete makeover starting this Homecoming week. The discussion about rebranding the Student Section and giving it a new look was […]

by Alexis Rague

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *