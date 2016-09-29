Homecoming movies set to make a splash with WSU community

Weber State University will be hosting two movie nights during Homecoming that students can attend for free at the Ogden and Davis campuses.

Not only are these movie nights free, but both are held in venues that are different from the typical movie theatre.

On Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., the Davis Campus will be hosting “Davis Homecoming Kick-Off: Family Movie Night” where the public is invited to come and watch a movie on the lawn of the Davis Campus. This year’s event will feature the film “Finding Dory.”

This is an annual event put on by Weber State University Davis to encourage the public to learn about the programs offered to nontraditional students.

“Family Movie Night” usually shows family films that have not yet been released on DVD to give the public a unique opportunity to see the movie before it is sold in stores.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “Admission is free. Bring your blankets and your snacks. The movie will be shown on the lawn just west of building D2.”

For students who live in Ogden, another movie night will be making a splash at the Wildcat Center for Health Education and Wellness.

On Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m., the Ogden Campus will be hosting a “Free Homecoming Dive-In Movie” where students can watch the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” while swimming in a pool.

This is a yearly event, similar to the Davis Campus movie on the lawn, where the movies shown center around the theme of the event itself.

The Davis Campus event shows family films because it’s open to families. The “Dive-In Movie” shows aquatic-themed films because they are shown while attendees are in a pool.

In addition to the movie, those attending can expect free gear.

According to the “Dive-In Movie” Facebook page, “We will provide free snacks from KIND Snacks and we have tons of homecoming shirts to give out.”

The “Dive-In Movie” will take place at the Wildcat Center in the Swenson pool. The Wildcat Center will provide inner-tubes and pool noodles for attendees.

Not all who attend must swim during the movie. Attendees may also sit in the stands near the pool to watch the movie if they so choose.

The Wildcat Center wants to ensure that students “bring their own swimsuits and towels. Towels can be rented for the evening with your active wildcard.”

There are several other events during Homecoming offered to students for free. For more information on those events, check out the Student Involvement page on Weber State University’s Website.