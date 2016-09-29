Take a Homecoming gamble through Clubs & Orgs Casino Night

The Weber State University Student Association Clubs and Orgs will host a Casino Night in the Shepherd Union on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

This is a free event for students to come and learn about the different clubs and organizations available at Weber State.

Different activities at the Casino Night will be hosted by several of the clubs and organizations.

The Casino Night will take place in Ballroom A, on the third floor of the Shepherd Union.

One of the main goals of the WSUSA is to empower students to get involved in their academic environments.

According to the WSUSA Facebook page, “Through service, leadership and diversity, WSUSA empowers you to positively impact the world. Together, we are committed to your voice and enhancing the spirit of Weber State University. Dream big, fellow Wildcat, and build your legacy!”

But back to the subject of casinos, last year’s theme of the Homecoming dance was “Casino Royale.” This year is “A Night of Wonders.”

The WSUSA wants to emphasize who its members truly are. “Every student at Weber State University is a member of the WSU Student Association, WSUSA. Here, you will be able to interact with those who represent you as students through activities and events that will enhance your college experience.”

Some students don’t take full advantage of all the clubs going on at Weber State, and some don’t even know the variety of organizations offered.

There are over 250 different clubs and organizations for students to join, ranging from the snowboarding club to the anime club.

It’s also possible to start your own club based on a common interest you believe other students might share.

The upcoming Casino Night is a way for students to meet new friends and find clubs that they might be interested in joining.

Students interested in attending the Casino Night can find more information about the event at the Student Involvement Center, located in the Shepherd Union, or on their page on Weber State’s website.