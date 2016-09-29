Wildcat traditions surround Homecoming

The college experience is all about tradition. Without it, the connection to our school pride wouldn’t be as strong as it is today. One of the greatest parts about these college traditions is that they transcend generations. Alumni from any year imaginable can relate to one another and share memories of their college experiences.

One such tradition at Weber State University is the homecoming dance that is held each year. In years past, the themes for these events have been “The Great Gatsby” in 2014 and “Casino Royale” in 2015.

“You have to remember the ideas behind homecoming and that it has always been a tradition,” Gregory Woodfield, current WSUSA president, said after the 2014 homecoming dance. “Wildcat tradition is really heavy at Weber State.”

This year, Weber State will continue the tradition with “A Night of Wonders” on Oct. 7. The theme was chosen to help the attendees feel special and enjoy a magnificent night that doesn’t come around too often. In order to help those who attend experience the wonder all around, there will be a photo booth, tarot card reader, henna and self-portrait artists, a chocolate fountain, belly dancers, snacks and DJ Joune at the dance.





After the dance, you won’t want to miss your chance to become a “True Wildcat.” The tradition is that every year after the dance, anyone can meet under the bell tower, and when it rings at midnight, you share a kiss with a fellow Wildcat. You will even receive a small “True Wildcat” card for you and your date to commemorate the night.

The dance will be held in the Shepherd Union ballrooms on the third floor. Both single and couple tickets can be purchased at the information desk on the second floor of Shepherd Union from Oct. 3–7.

If you’re dateless, it’s okay. According to the WSUSA Facebook page, “This year is about feeling comfortable to come alone and leave having made friends! You are welcome to bring friends and or family members as well!”

Single tickets are $12. Couple tickets are $15.