WSU launches Homecoming Week with annual pep rally

The Weber State University Athletics Department is kicking off this year’s Homecoming Week by hosting its annual pep rally on Oct. 3rd at 12:45 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Atrium.

The seminal event represents the official start of Homecoming festivities at Weber State for students, student athletes, coaches, alumni members, faculty and staff.

“The pep rally is like that first, great cup of coffee in the morning,” Weber State senior Dan Smith said. “It sets everything in motion.”

Jeffrey Craig, an alumnus who makes an annual pilgrimage back to campus for all of the Homecoming action, lists the pep rally among his favorite events.

“I think it’s one of the best ways to get up close and personal with the student body and athletes in particular,” Craig said. “Every year I come back, and it seems like the energy is cranked up another notch.”

The “pep” for this year’s rally will be served up hot and fresh by the Weber State Spirit Squad.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the Spirit Squad in action this season, Erin Carver thinks you’ve been missing out, “big time.”

“I cheered for three years in high school,” Carver said. “I’ve seen other schools’ dance teams and even some professional sports cheerleaders, and Weber State’s Spirit Squad is seriously amongst the best I’ve ever seen.”

In addition to the Weber State student athletes, students and the community can expect to see and hear from the Weber State football coaching staff.

The marching band will play an abundance of songs to engage with the student body, including the Weber State Fight Song.

Waldo the Wildcat will also be on hand to ensure Weber State’s spirit, pride and enthusiasm are on full display.