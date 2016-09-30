Make your mark and maybe even Make Mark Ruffalo get naked

Celebrities can hold incredible power over our lives. Magazines are filled with how to emulate their looks, where they vacation and everything else about their lives. When Ariana Grande changed her hair and got bangs, somehow everyone knew about it. When you get a haircut, how many people notice it? Does it make the tabloids?

A side effect of this fascination is that celebrity endorsements mean the world. Boy bands come out with a perfume, and teenage girls buy it just because they like their music. The fact that a band can produce good music doesn’t somehow magically mean they can make a perfume that smells amazing too.

But again, because celebrities are extremely talented and attractive, somehow this makes their opinions incredibly important to the public.

This has transferred over to the presidential election, too. If you love Amy Schumer, Lady Gaga or Snoop Dogg, it’s noteworthy that they are all supporting Hillary Clinton.

And if you love Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson or Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty, then you may be interested to know that they’re all supporting Donald Trump.

It’s the hope that when Election Day rolls around Nov. 8, everyone who does cast their ballot will do exactly that: cast their own vote. This vote should come from research into the policies and plans each candidate promotes and how voters believe the candidates’ leadership will affect the country over the next four years.

An issue this political season is the lack of young voters. Some may think that their vote doesn’t count, that it won’t make a change or that they aren’t qualified enough to cast their vote.

People across the country are encouraging young people to register so that when Election Day is here, they will be ready to cast that vote.

But some are using celebrity endorsements to increase young people’s motivation.

Save the Day, a short-form video production company, is “dedicated to the idea that voting is a necessary and heroic act,” according to one of their videos, the latest of which uses celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Neil Patrick Harris, James Franco, Matt McGorry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Scarlett Johansson and others to encourage younger voters register and cast their ballot.

The video claims that voting is extremely important, and that “The only way we can prove that to you is by having lots and lots of famous people repeating how important it is.” It satirizes marketing agencies that try to get consumers’ attention by using “a s**t ton of famous people,” the video said, all united in a single cause.

Not only do these stars appear to entice people to register and vote, the video even promises that Mark Ruffalo will do a nude scene in his next film if people get out and vote.

So college students, register to vote! It will not be wasted, and it will determine the future of our country.

To see the video, visit savetheday.vote.