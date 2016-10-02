Ghana, Grenada and Guatemala come closer to Wildcats

The world opened up to students and potential travelers at Weber State University students at the Study Abroad Fair on Sept. 28.

WSU advisors set up booths in the Shepherd Union, inviting students to become involved in study abroad trips.

“Study abroad is fairly new at Weber State,” said Rebecca Schwartz, the director of Study Abroad. “We are trying to raise awareness of the opportunities available for students.”

The booths caught attention of students walking through the Shepherd Union. Jeff Peterson, WSU junior, was one of those students.

“I’m thinking about studying abroad in Spain next summer. Spanish is my minor, so I thought, what better way to learn the language than go where the natives live?” Peterson said.

The advisors at the fair gave pamphlets and advertisements showcasing trips from London to Lima, from Ghana to Germany to Grenada.

Allison Tomas, freshman, was interested in the fair. “I think the fair is a good idea. It’s cool to know all the different places available,” said Tomas.

According to a handout from the Goddard School of Business and Economics (GSBE), students can visit 13 different countries.

According to Schwartz, Weber State offers about 50 exchange programs. These exchange programs are arranged with international schools and usually last about one or two semesters.

Besides the long-term exchange programs, WSU also offers short-term trips that are only about 1-4 weeks long.

“I’ve always wanted to study abroad, and I’ve heard it’s a cheap way to travel,” said Tomas.

The cost differs depending on the study abroad program. Some are covered by tuition while others can cost upwards of $4,000. There are also scholarships available, according to Schwartz.

“This is an amazing opportunity where you can earn credits for your major while living abroad,” said Natasha Call, a study abroad advisor for the GSBE.

One of those programs that offers credit is a study abroad trip to Grenada, a small island in the Caribbean.

“This is the first year WSU is offering the Grenada trip,” said Dr. Casey Allen, an adjunct professor of geography.

“Grenada is a great and ideal classroom for field research and sustainability,” said Allen.

Students will travel to popular sites on the island and participate in 11 days of in-field research, according to Dr. Kaelin Groom, a colleague of Allen.

“The size of the island makes it a perfect place to study how factors such as climate and economy interact,” Groom said.

Not only can students earn credit, but they also learn life skills that you can’t learn except by living broad, according to Groom.

“Traveling anywhere is the key to becoming a well-rounded person,” said Groom. “Students tell us that it is a life-changing experience.”

Peterson said he thought the program was a great idea. “Without the fair, I wouldn’t have as much information. This is great because you can talk to somebody who is actually in charge,” Peterson said.

Schwartz invites students and others who missed the fair to look up more information on their website.

“No matter what your major, class standing or financial situation is, we can find a program for you,” said Schwartz.