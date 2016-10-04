Oktoberfest: The “hoppiest” place in the Wasatch

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest made it in the top ten of America’s best Oktoberfests in Men’s Journal Magazine. And it’s not hard to see why — set in the scenic valley of Little Cottonwood canyon, the festival offers a variety of entertainment, including vendors, traditional music and food.

Thousands attended Snowbird’s annual Oktoberfest, beer-filled steins in hand, sampling over 50 varieties of beer.

The festival, which has been running every Saturday and Sunday since mid-August, will come to a close this weekend.

Ryan Lund, Weber State senior, and his girlfriend, Kristen Olsen, junior, were some of the attendees.

Lund said his favorite parts of the festival were “the bunch of different beers they brew and bring up and the authentic stuff they have in the main tent.” Lund and Olsen look forward to the festival every year and were glad they finally got the opportunity to come up this season.

“I love the different brews that come out,” said Olsen, “I just feel like it’s a good time to get together with other people.”

Kids can sift for gold, get their faces painted and explore the climbing wall, bungee trampoline, alpine slide, a rope course and other kid-friendly activities.

In the main tent, banquet tables line the front of a stage, while patrons listen to live music, eat, dance and clink mugs.

Oktoberfest began as a celebration of the union between King Ludwig and Princess Therese of Sax-Hildburghausen in the 1800s. It has since developed to celebrate autumn’s harvest and beer.

Eric Buckeo and his father, Bill Buckeo, have been coming to Oktoberfest since 1998.

“We go here every year,” said Eric Buckeo. “We’re German descendants. My dad’s grandfather came from Germany.”

As a nod to their heritage, both dressed accordingly, with plaid shirts, lederhosen and alpine hats. They drank from authentic, limited-edition German beer steins.

Tanner Alder, 20, has been a juggler at Oktoberfest for five years. He thinks it’s important to celebrate traditions and learn about different cultures.

“Even though most the people here aren’t German, it’s just something they can appreciate from the culture, they can just come together and celebrate something and have a lot of fun with each other,” said Alder.

The resort opened its chairlifts and tram for people to appreciate a unique view of the season’s colors. Every festival day around 3:15 p.m., attendees can ride the tram to Hidden Peak and listen to the echo of the Alphorns playing on the peak.

Bill Buckeo slapped his hand over his heart and smiled wide when his son described this moment. It’s one of their favorite parts of the whole festival.

“Be happy,” said Bill Buckeo. That’s the point of Oktoberfest, he said.

Oktoberfest’s final days will be this weekend, Oct. 8-9, noon-6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is $5 (cash-only).

For more information, visit snowbird.com/events/oktoberfest.