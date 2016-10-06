Athlete of the Week





Weber State Athlete – Morgan Quarnberg | Women’s Soccer

Sophomore forward Morgan Quarnberg is currently the leader for the 2016-17 Weber State women’s soccer team with three goals and three assists for a total of nine offensive points.

Quarnberg played a large role in the 3–1 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 30, after capitalizing on a penalty kick in the 10th minute of play to get the momentum rolling for the Wildcats.

Quarnberg was the only Wildcat to score a goal in the first Big Sky Conference game of the season. The Wildcats lost to the Northern Colorado Bears 1–2 on Sept. 23.

In her freshman season, Quarnberg started in 13 matches and played in all 20 games for the Wildcats.

Quarnberg scored a total of four goals in the 2015-16 season, while totaling eight offensive points on 15 shots.

The Weber State women’s soccer team is currently 3–1–0 in conference play, 5–5–1 overall.

The Wildcats will be on the road for the next two games against Montana on Oct. 7, and Eastern Washington on Oct. 9.

WSU will return home on Oct. 14, where the Wildcats will play their first game under the lights as they take on Idaho at 7 p.m. on the Wildcat Soccer Field.

Professional Athlete – Carson Wentz | Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback

After being selected as the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz started as quarterback in his first professional game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11, with a 29–10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Wentz threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie Player of the week in Week No. 1 for his exceptional efforts.

In week two, Wentz threw for 190 yards and a touchdown as Philideaphia topped the Chicago Bears, 29–14.

Wentz became the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to win his first two games of the season without throwing a single interception.

Wentz also helped his team triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers on week three, 34–3.

Wentz has totaled 769 yards in his first three professional games, while having a passing rate of 103.8.

Wentz is one of three quarterbacks in the NFL who has yet to throw an interception for the 2016–17 season.

Wentz is looking to break Dak Prescott’s record of 131 consecutive pass attempts by a quarterback without an interception as a rookie. After week three in the NFL, Wentz is sitting at 102.

Wentz will seek to continue his streak as the Eagles head to Detroit, Michigan, where they will take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19.