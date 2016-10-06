Athlete of the Week

by Cydnee Green

9-30 Soccer v NAU (Abby Van Ess) (7 of 13).jpg
Sophomore Morgan Quarnberg fights for the ball against NAU Sept 30. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

Weber State Athlete – Morgan Quarnberg | Women’s Soccer

Sophomore forward Morgan Quarnberg is currently the leader for the 2016-17 Weber State women’s soccer team with three goals and three assists for a total of nine offensive points.

Quarnberg played a large role in the 3–1 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 30, after capitalizing on a penalty kick in the 10th minute of play to get the momentum rolling for the Wildcats.

Quarnberg was the only Wildcat to score a goal in the first Big Sky Conference game of the season. The Wildcats lost to the Northern Colorado Bears 1–2 on Sept. 23.

In her freshman season, Quarnberg started in 13 matches and played in all 20 games for the Wildcats.

Quarnberg scored a total of four goals in the 2015-16 season, while totaling eight offensive points on 15 shots.

The Weber State women’s soccer team is currently 3–1–0 in conference play, 5–5–1 overall.

The Wildcats will be on the road for the next two games against Montana on Oct. 7, and Eastern Washington on Oct. 9.

WSU will return home on Oct. 14, where the Wildcats will play their first game under the lights as they take on Idaho at 7 p.m. on the Wildcat Soccer Field.

SPORTS FBN-BROWNS-EAGLES 5 PH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (David Maialetti/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Professional Athlete – Carson Wentz | Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback

After being selected as the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz started as quarterback in his first professional game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11, with a 29–10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Wentz threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie Player of the week in Week No. 1 for his exceptional efforts.

In week two, Wentz threw for 190 yards and a touchdown as Philideaphia topped the Chicago Bears, 29–14.

Wentz became the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to win his first two games of the season without throwing a single interception.

Wentz also helped his team triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers on week three, 34–3.

Wentz has totaled 769 yards in his first three professional games, while having a passing rate of 103.8.

Wentz is one of three quarterbacks in the NFL who has yet to throw an interception for the 2016–17 season.

Wentz is looking to break Dak Prescott’s record of 131 consecutive pass attempts by a quarterback without an interception as a rookie. After week three in the NFL, Wentz is sitting at 102.

Wentz will seek to continue his streak as the Eagles head to Detroit, Michigan, where they will take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 07: of the Utah Jazz of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2016 Jazz Summer League at vivint.SmartHome Arena on July 07, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bolomboy rises from raw prospect to breakout star

Basketball

Joel Bolomboy has a history of being a steal. According to Max Preps, he was ranked as the 275th best high school player in the nation, coming out of Keller […]

by John Keeffer
Weber State University celebrates Homecoming Pep Rally in the Shepherd Union atrium on Monday, Oct 3. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

Pep Rally ignites and excites students for Homecoming

Campus Events

Homecoming week festivities kicked off on Oct. 3 in the Shepherd Union Atrium with a pep rally featuring the Weber State University Spirit Squad, marching band and a host of […]

by Daniel Ray
Junior Kelsi Tatton goes to kick the ball with force Sept 30 against NAU. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

Wildcats top Lumberjacks 3-1

Soccer

The Wildcat Soccer team improved to 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play with a win over Northern Arizona University on Sept. 30. This win was Weber State University’s second in […]

by Daniel Ray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *