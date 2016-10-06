Delights of the world

by Paula Ninataype

Ingredients:

2 flank steaks (thin cut steaks)

2 sandwich rolls

2 lettuce leaves

1 sliced tomato

2 slices of ham

2 slices of mozzarella

2 pieces of bacon

2 eggs

mayonnaise

salt

Optional: olives or a side of fries

Chivito_al_pan_uruguayo.jpg
Un rico sandwich de Uruguay. Se puede acompañar con papas fritas. (Fuente: Matt Rubens / Flickr)

Preparation:

First pound the meat thin. Cook the meat in a frying pan and add salt to taste. Fry the eggs. Cook the bacon and ham. Cut the bread horizontally and spread mayonnaise onto the bread, add the meat, fried egg, bacon, ham, cheese, tomato and lettuce. Complete your sandwich and serve. If you desire, add olives and serve with french fries.

Recipe by: cookpad.com

