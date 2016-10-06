Immerse yourself in Ogden’s high culture

NEXT Ensemble begins their 2016-17 season on Oct. 7, at Alleged on Historic 25th Street, in conjunction with Ogden City’s First Friday Art Stroll.

NEXT Ensemble is made up of musicians from throughout the state of Utah and was created to bring people together who may have suffered from adversity, tragedy or simply just those in need. They focus on bringing people together through the power of music.

“NEXT Ensemble is a non-profit organization devoted to transforming the concert experience,” Executive Director Susan Campbell said. “We do this by creating a comfortable, relaxed environment and performing in non-traditional venues,” she continued.

The performances this Friday will include Gabriel Gordon’s “Devotion” for solo violin, Malcolm Arnold’s “Fantasy” for solo French horn and Johannes Brahms’ “Trio” for piano, French horn, and violin. Gabriel Gordon will be playing the violin, with Steve Park on the French horn and Zoe Lu on piano.

This is not a one-time event but the beginning of many. The performances are varied in their locations, atmosphere and music offerings.

“One concert might feature a string quartet and the next concert will be percussion and clarinet,” said Campbell. “NEXT Ensemble believes all music is a valid expression of our shared humanity and this belief is reflected in the wide variety of our programming offerings,” she said.

This Friday will be an opportunity for those who love the arts to experience professional photography and expert musicians all in the same event.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. for the photography, and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. This event will be free to the public with donations welcomed. There will be appetizers at the performance, and the Alleged bar will be selling drinks.

This concert will be an opportunity to experience classical music in a more casual setting. The “front porch” of Ogden welcomes all who enjoy the arts for some photography, refreshments and performance of the NEXT Ensemble’s classical music.

According to the NEXT Ensemble webpage, “NEXT Ensemble also changes the way you will think about ‘classical’ concerts, with performances in unexpected places, in unique ways where everyone is welcome, and are free to clap whenever you wish. Our series at the club, Alleged on Historic 25th Street in Ogden is only the beginning of this story. Join us there to participate in the transformation of the concert experience!”