



Weber State Football | Emmanuel Pooler | Running Back

The star of the homecoming victory for the Wildcats was Emmanuel Pooler. Pooler is a senior running back for Weber State University who got the chance to shine against Portland State.

In the middle of the second quarter, Treshawn Garrett suffered what appeared to be a calf injury, and Pooler became the Wildcats’ primary running back.

Coming into the game he had picked up 22 yards off six carries in the first three games combined. Once he was given the reigns to the offense, Pooler went off for 75 rushing yards on 14 carries.

This was the most carries and the most yards in a game since Pooler picked up 130 yards on 14 carries against Idaho State last season. Pooler’s longest run of the game was his first after Garrett’s injury when he ran for a 12-yard gain and a first down.

Pooler was the first player to get the ’Cats on the board at the beginning of the second half with a three-yard touchdown run. It was Pooler’s first touchdown since last season against Northern Colorado.

Pooler was also a threat in the receiving game for the Wildcats as he made one reception for 24 yards. With that catch, Pooler was second on the team for yards, behind only Tui Satuala’s 29 receiving yards.

This gave him a team leading 99 all-purpose yards out of the team’s 271 total yards. This made Pooler the star of the Wildcats’ homecoming victory over the Vikings.

With the status of Garrett’s injury unknown and Eric Wilkes having not played since the game against Utah State, Pooler looks to be the feature back for Weber State.

Professional Athlete | Tom Wallisch | Skier

Tom Wallisch is a freestyle skier from Pittsburgh, PA. He began competing in 2009 and since then has been a huge contributor in transforming the urban freestyle skiing scene into what it is today.

Born on the ice encrusted hills of the Northeast, Wallisch took a very different approach to the professional circuit by getting recognized by video producers and submitting footage of himself online before making a name for himself in the competitive world.

Soon after getting noticed online, Wallisch started winning back-to-back competitions, taking gold in the Winter X Games, the Winter Dew Tour and the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships.

Wallisch’s ability to make the hardest tricks look easy frustrates his competitors, forcing them to try to go bigger and make mistakes.

Apart from skiing, Wallisch is an example to his younger fans by studying at the University of Utah, earning a degree in business. He knows that eventually, he won’t be able to physically compete with the younger competitors, and his time will end.

Wallisch is strategic in all that he pursues. He trains for the biggest tricks, and he executes them surgically. He is always at the forefront of the trends, setting them and not following them.

He has already teamed with huge brands like the North Face and Line to develop Pro-model products that perform as well as he does.

Even after Wallisch is finished with his competitive career, he will surely be influencing freestyle skiing for years to come. He has already had a substantial impact in making urban skiing as popular as it is, and he will continue transforming the industry for years to come.