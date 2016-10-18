News brief

by Ben Brandley

10-5 WSUSA Meeting (Emily Crooks) (20 of 21).jpg
Hailame Kinikini, WSUSA vice president of diversity, addresses the WSUSA group in their meeting on Oct. 5. WSUSA discusses NUAMES on Oct.12. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

NUAMES Student Government to join forces with WSUSA

WSUSA executive board members discussed how they could better reach out to NUAMES in a meeting on Oct. 12.

Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering & Science, better known as NUAMES, is a college prep high school on the Weber State University Davis campus.

WSUSA executive board members made plans to invite student government officials to their meeting the next Monday.

Hailame Kinikini, WSUSA vice president of diversity, said one benefit to reaching out to NUAMES students would bring a surge of energy to school events.

Project Lead seeks future leaders

Annual leadership conference for students will be held Oct. 20 and 21.

Gregory Woodfield, president of WSUSA, said the event will have a huge impact on those attending.

EJ Carrion is scheduled to be the keynote speaker on the night of Oct. 20. The next morning, Oct. 21, breakfast will be served, and workshops will be available throughout the day.

So far, 157 people have registered to attend the event, WSUSA’s goal being 200.

The cost for both days is $20, which includes all activities and meals.

Murder Mystery
Murder Mystery Co. cast are in character as a housekeeper and detective during a mock murder mystery investigation at Davis campus in Oct. 2014. (The Signpost Archives)

Murder Mystery dinner theater to return to WSU

A night of food and a whodunit production returns to WSU on Oct. 27 from 6–9 p.m.

The murder mystery event this year will be the fairy-tale style piece “Once Upon a Murder.”

“It’s a fun event to get students involved and discover what Davis has to offer,” said Hayley Tomney, vice president of Davis campus.

About 60 tickets will be available to purchase. Tickets are only available at the Davis Campus and cost $5.

The tickets include seats for the show and a meal.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Rep. Rob Bishop and Dr. Peter Clemens debate for the First Congressional District in Utah at Weber State University's Val A. Browning Center on Oct.17. (Erik Bremer / The Signpost)

Local debate proves more civil than national

Campus Events

On Monday night, Rep. Rob Bishop (R) and Dr. Peter Clemens (D) took the debate stage at the Val A. Browning Center. Each is running for the First Congressional District […]

by Spencer Hart
"Pat, as we like to remember him! Laughing... a zest for life," said father Scott Parkinson. (Source: Parkinson family)

Alumnus’s legacy celebrated after unexpected death

Campus Community

If life were an ocean, “Pat was never the guy sitting on the sidelines, waiting for the water to calm,” Patrick “Pitter” Parkinson’s friend Sausha Chandler said. “He was a […]

by Ashton Corsetti
A yellow ribbon symbolizes suicide awareness and prevention. Weber State University holds a training to inform students on ways they can help prevent suicide. (Source: Jared Keener / flickr)

Ask a question, save a life

Campus Community

The QPR (question, persuade and refer) training for suicide prevention training was carried out at the Shepherd Union building at Weber State University on Oct. 12. Dianna Abel was the […]

by Francisca Flores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *