News brief





NUAMES Student Government to join forces with WSUSA



WSUSA executive board members discussed how they could better reach out to NUAMES in a meeting on Oct. 12.

Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering & Science, better known as NUAMES, is a college prep high school on the Weber State University Davis campus.

WSUSA executive board members made plans to invite student government officials to their meeting the next Monday.

Hailame Kinikini, WSUSA vice president of diversity, said one benefit to reaching out to NUAMES students would bring a surge of energy to school events.

Project Lead seeks future leaders

Annual leadership conference for students will be held Oct. 20 and 21.

Gregory Woodfield, president of WSUSA, said the event will have a huge impact on those attending.

EJ Carrion is scheduled to be the keynote speaker on the night of Oct. 20. The next morning, Oct. 21, breakfast will be served, and workshops will be available throughout the day.

So far, 157 people have registered to attend the event, WSUSA’s goal being 200.

The cost for both days is $20, which includes all activities and meals.





Murder Mystery dinner theater to return to WSU

A night of food and a whodunit production returns to WSU on Oct. 27 from 6–9 p.m.

The murder mystery event this year will be the fairy-tale style piece “Once Upon a Murder.”

“It’s a fun event to get students involved and discover what Davis has to offer,” said Hayley Tomney, vice president of Davis campus.

About 60 tickets will be available to purchase. Tickets are only available at the Davis Campus and cost $5.

The tickets include seats for the show and a meal.