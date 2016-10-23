‘Cats lead locally, help globally

Over 200 Weber State University students spent their fall break packaging more than 25,000 meals in the Shepherd Union ballrooms on Oct. 21.

Danielle Collier, the main organizer of the event and special service events chair, said, “If you put a face to every meal, it’s just crazy. We helped so many families and so many kids.”

The service project was conducted by Project Lead, an annual leadership conference sponsored by WSUSA. In order to pay for the costs of the donations, WSU raised about $8,000, according to Greg Woodfield, WSUSA president.

The volunteers assembled food kits consisting mostly of rice and vegetables. Stop Hunger Now, California-based nonprofit, will send the meals to those in need in developing countries.

“The purpose of Project Lead is to give students the opportunity to recognize how they can lead out individuals and community change and can feel comfortable to make changes,” said Sheldon Cheshire, coordinator of leadership programs.

Collier worked with different resources on-campus to help organize the event.

“It’s really great to see teams and groups work together for good,” Cheshire said.

Shelby Orr, sophomore, was one of the students who contributed time to the service project.

“I was skeptical at first but it was totally worth it. I learned a lot and the service was really fun,” Orr said.

“People have just been jumping in and helping. It’s been an amazing thing to see,” Cheshire said.

According to a Stop Hunger Now spokesperson Kathern Shaner, the food is most likely being sent to help relieve victims of a recent tsunami in the Philippines.

“I just feel so blessed,” Collier said. “This event was something so much bigger than myself. I’m so grateful that I can be in a position to empower others to do good.”

James Fong, a freshman who helped at the event, said he felt empowered.

“This event was fun, and it encouraged me to inspire others,” Fong said.

Fong wasn’t the only participated who felt inspired.

Landon Bickley, vice president of leadership, said he felt moved by his leadership team.

“I can’t thank (them) enough,” Bickley said. He said the team was a major force in helping this project happen.

“It just takes one person to do their little part, and that makes the larger difference happen,” Cheshire said.

Collier said she hopes everyone who attended the event realizes the impact they made on other people’s lives.

“We really can be the change we want to see in the world,” Collier said.

Orr and Fong said they would come back next year because it’s a great opportunity to serve others and meet new people.

“If just one person left this event with a new appreciation and love for service, then that’s enough,” Collier said.