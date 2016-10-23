‘Cats lead locally, help globally

by Ben Brandley
10-21 Project Lead (Mujtaba AlRashed and Emily Crooks) (3 of 6).jpg
Weber State University students in Project Lead package food for third-world countries in the Shepherd Union on Oct. 21. Collectively, students produced 25,000 meals. (Mujtaba AlRashed / The Signpost)

Over 200 Weber State University students spent their fall break packaging more than 25,000 meals in the Shepherd Union ballrooms on Oct. 21.

Danielle Collier, the main organizer of the event and special service events chair, said, “If you put a face to every meal, it’s just crazy. We helped so many families and so many kids.”

The service project was conducted by Project Lead, an annual leadership conference sponsored by WSUSA. In order to pay for the costs of the donations, WSU raised about $8,000, according to Greg Woodfield, WSUSA president.

The volunteers assembled food kits consisting mostly of rice and vegetables. Stop Hunger Now, California-based nonprofit, will send the meals to those in need in developing countries.

“The purpose of Project Lead is to give students the opportunity to recognize how they can lead out individuals and community change and can feel comfortable to make changes,” said Sheldon Cheshire, coordinator of leadership programs.

10-21 Project Lead (Mujtaba AlRashed and Emily Crooks) (4 of 6).jpg
Weber State University students in Project Lead package food for third-world countries in the Shepherd Union on Oct. 21. Collectively, students produced 25,000 meals. (Mujtaba AlRashed / The Signpost)

Collier worked with different resources on-campus to help organize the event.

“It’s really great to see teams and groups work together for good,” Cheshire said.

Shelby Orr, sophomore, was one of the students who contributed time to the service project.

“I was skeptical at first but it was totally worth it. I learned a lot and the service was really fun,” Orr said.

“People have just been jumping in and helping. It’s been an amazing thing to see,” Cheshire said.

According to a Stop Hunger Now spokesperson Kathern Shaner, the food is most likely being sent to help relieve victims of a recent tsunami in the Philippines.

“I just feel so blessed,” Collier said. “This event was something so much bigger than myself. I’m so grateful that I can be in a position to empower others to do good.”

James Fong, a freshman who helped at the event, said he felt empowered.

“This event was fun, and it encouraged me to inspire others,” Fong said.

Fong wasn’t the only participated who felt inspired.

Landon Bickley, vice president of leadership, said he felt moved by his leadership team.

“I can’t thank (them) enough,” Bickley said. He said the team was a major force in helping this project happen.

“It just takes one person to do their little part, and that makes the larger difference happen,” Cheshire said.

Collier said she hopes everyone who attended the event realizes the impact they made on other people’s lives.

10-21 Project Lead (Mujtaba AlRashed and Emily Crooks) (6 of 6).jpg
Weber State University students in Project Lead package food for third-world countries in the Shepherd Union on Oct. 21. Collectively, students produced 25,000 meals. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

“We really can be the change we want to see in the world,” Collier said.

Orr and Fong said they would come back next year because it’s a great opportunity to serve others and meet new people.

“If just one person left this event with a new appreciation and love for service, then that’s enough,” Collier said.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Reunión WSUSA cierra las puertas a los estudiantes

Campus Community

La junta ejecutiva de WSUSA cerró las puertas de su reunión semanal al publico el miercoles en la noche. Presidente de estudiantes Gregory Woodfield dijo que la reunion no estaba […]

by Alexis Rague
WSUSA executives meet behind a glass wall, as they close their meetings to the public on Oct. 19. (Gabe Cerritos / The Signpost)

WSUSA meeting closes doors to students

Campus Community

The WSUSA Executive Board closed its weekly meeting to the public Wednesday night. Student body president Gregory Woodfield said the evening’s meeting was not open to anybody and was “a […]

by Alexis Rague
Murder Mystery Co. cast are in character as a housekeeper and detective during a mock murder mystery investigation at Davis campus in Oct. 2014. (The Signpost Archives)

News brief

News

NUAMES Student Government to join forces with WSUSA WSUSA executive board members discussed how they could better reach out to NUAMES in a meeting on Oct. 12. Northern Utah Academy […]

by Ben Brandley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *