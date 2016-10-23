Defending good and fair journalism

Let me begin by taking a moment to praise the WSUSA executive group on their efforts to unify the student body. Since the semester began, the activities have shown that through positive efforts the student body can organize and show true Wildcat spirit.

We at The Signpost admire WSUSA for their efforts and hope they’re able to continue developing activities that help students get into Weber.

However, we have to put all of that aside for a moment and look at the deeper issue here. The recent actions of the WSUSA board has effectively shut out the student body and The Signpost, which represents the voice of each WSU student, from knowing what is being done with their student fees.

It is true that, under the laws put in place by the state and even the federal government, governing bodies are allowed certain exceptions that permit closing the doors to a meeting. We recognize those exceptions at The Signpost, however, in our attempts to cover the executive board meetings, none of these exemptions have been cited — only a simple, “This meeting is closed to everyone. We will inform you after about what we deliberated.”

In DeYoung’s letter from the WSUSA executive board, they likened their board meetings to a presidential cabinet meeting. Not only is this an inaccurate comparison in scale, but unlike the cabinet of The President of the United States, our executive board was voted into place, not hand-selected by the president.

There is also another issue here, one that’s been insufficiently addressed. The issue is our role as reporters and editors of The Signpost.

Many at WSUSA are under the impression that The Signpost is a public relations firm for the community and the student body. That’s not the case.

As student journalists, we are dedicated to reporting the facts. We do not target or slander but seek the facts in every story. We strive to present those facts to the community in the most honest light, even when the truth is difficult to bear.

That premise is becoming increasingly difficult to comprehend in today’s social and political climate. At the touch of a button, anyone can find a news source that aligns with his or her point of view, their desired political opinion or even their desired entertainment value. The number of news sources dedicated to fact-based journalism is declining every day.

No matter what, we will forever be dedicated to fact-based journalism. That means, for us, getting the full story without the risk of being censored or filtered. That is why we will continue to argue for openness, so students may know the facts about what is going on around their school without the risk of censorship.

