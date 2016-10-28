Seeking truth, not slander

Again, I would like to reiterate all of the amazing things that the leadership of WSUSA have done this semester in bringing the campus together and in working to develop their programs to be more inclusive to all students in the campus community. They deserve the praise they have garnered.

However, there are some questions raised in the above letter to the editor which warrant some clarification.

It is true that the decision of the WSUSA Supreme Court was made at the end of the spring semester. The story was not brought to our attention here at The Signpost until the night of Oct. 19. Our reporter did every thing correct in reporting on the story as it was revealed to us.

The decision of the WSUSA Supreme Court was cited in the article, though extra effort should have been made in reaching out to a justice of the court. Please allow me to be the first to apologize for the lack of proper foresight. More could have been done.

The reason we chose to run this story is because it is one still in development. The process for which the WSUSA Student Senate is working through to make the Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity Seat a reality is both a heroic and a herculean effort that will take the dedication and focus of all involved with the process.

To that end, I hope that you can join us here at The Signpost in encouraging them in their efforts. As people are bringing situations such as these to our attention, we hope that our readers can not only know that their concerns over these and other issues are valid, but that their concerns are also being heard. We encourage our readers to reach out to their elected officials and share their thoughts and feelings. To contact them, find them at: www.weber.edu/StudentInvolvement/legislative.html.

Please allow me to apologize to the leadership of WSUSA as a whole. A few stories, including the one that has been previously mentioned in this response, could be read as an attack or slander. This is never our goal. Everything that is printed in this paper is printed solely to inform and report on the stories here at Weber State and in the surrounding community.

At The Signpost, we are dedicated to bringing you the stories on campus as they unfold, in an objective and honest manner. We are, as we have always been, committed to ethically adhering to the high standard of journalism. This has never changed and never will.

