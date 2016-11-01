Science Weekly: Kindness improves happiness, slightly

It turns out that being kind to other people can improve the well-being of a person, according to researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Bournemouth.

Researchers set out to find out if the popular claim that helping others and performing random acts of kindness for people induces joy held any truth. In order to do this, the team of researchers analyzed roughly 400 papers published on the possible link between kindness and happiness.

In total, the team identified 21 different studies that had explicitly tested the claim that being kind to others makes people happier. Researchers then performed a meta-analysis on these studies, which included combining the statistical results.

Using a 0–10 happiness scale, the researchers found that based on the combined results of these studies, it could be said that being kind does have the effect of raising one’s happiness level, albeit less than a point.

During their analyses of studies, the group of researchers found that studies of lower-quality would claim larger effects of kindness on happiness. This was in contrast to higher-quality studies and research that suggested the actual effect was much smaller.

Out of all the studies, researchers found it worthy to note that none of them distinguished between being kind to family members or friends versus random strangers. The researchers believe that if this was taken into account, the actual targeted kindness, on family or friends, and indiscriminate kindness, on strangers, could have a different effect on happiness levels.

Oliver Scott Curry, lead author of the study, concluded in the final paper that, “Humans are social animals. This research suggests that people do indeed derive satisfaction from helping others.”

Curry said while performing random acts of kindness or helping out a family member or friend will not drastically change a person’s life, it may help to “nudge it in the right direction.”

Curry recommends that further research should be conducted on kindness toward family members and friends versus random strangers to see if there is a difference between the effect on overall happiness.

“This is an area about which we know surprisingly little at the moment,” Curry said.