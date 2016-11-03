Athlete of the Week





Weber State University Athlete | Hockey | Dakota Fox

Dakota Fox plays forward on the Weber State University Hockey team. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and shoots right handed.

What readers don’t know from viewing his player profile is the powerful way in which he supports his team, and the fear he incites in the minds of opposing players.

Fox creates a tone on the ice that cannot be ignored. As soon as he knocks an opponent into the glass or sends someone to their back, everyone in the crowd knows about it. He serves as an on-ice enforcement agent and a crowd-rallying catalyst.

Fox impressed fans of Weber State Hockey with his on-ice personality during the game against the Arizona State University Sun Devils on Oct. 20.

The win was not an easy one for the Wildcats because the Sun Devils were heavy hitters whose playing strategy is replete with strong-arm tactics. ASU’s powerful offense kept the Wildcats on the edge of their skates throughout the entirety of the game.

Fox was fearless, despite retaliation from the opposing team. He constantly kept Arizona in check— hitting, blocking, shooting and defending at precise moments.

He didn’t take any hits without giving them back — and then some. He constantly defended his teammates, making sure the other team didn’t get away with anything they shouldn’t.

Perhaps the greatest of Fox’s characteristics is not his hit-or-be-hit personality, but his ability to exercise control when chaos surrounds him.

Fox and his team will hit the ice on Nov. 10 as they take on Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m.





Professional Athlete | Dak Prescott | NFL Quarterback | Dallas Cowboys



Rayne Dakota “Dak” Prescott is a rookie quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott began his football career at Haughton High School, where he completed over 3,800 offensive yards through the air and on the ground during his senior year.



Prescott attended Mississippi State University, where he sparked attention as he led the Bulldogs to a 44-7 victory in the 2013 Liberty Bowl, and was named MVP for his efforts.

Prescott took over the reins as starting quarterback in the 2014 season and began working his way into school history as he led the Bulldogs to their first ever No. 1 ranking.

By the time his career at Mississippi State ended when he entered the draft after the 2015 season, Prescott had broken every school passing record in the books.

After being picked in the fourth round of the draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott climbed up through the depth chart to be the backup to starter Tony Romo.

When Romo was injured in a preseason game this season, Prescott was named the starter.

Blowing away most sports commentators with his play, Prescott exploded onto the scene when he led the Cowboys to the top of NFC East. He threw a record 176 career passes before his first interception, passing Tom Brady’s previous record of 162.

Currently 6–1, Prescott has thrown for 1,773 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns and has arguably replaced veteran quarterback Romo as the team’s starter.

Prescott and the Cowboys will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to take on the Browns on Nov. 6.