Wildcats wander the world for Study Abroad

Did you know that you have the opportunity to travel to various parts of the world with cheap expenses and receive school credit?

Experiencing a new culture, is an amazing memory to have and making lifelong friendships will change your life. The Study Abroad office is offering several exciting programs this summer, which are led by trusted professors.

These programs are offered during different times throughout the summer, and you are able to receive different school credits depending on the trip. Each program will experience different situations, which will allow for different learning opportunities and involvement. Below are some of the programs Study Abroad is offering in 2017.

You can attend the Spain and Al-Andalus Program. It is four weeks long, traveling to several cities throughout the country while learning Spanish. You are able to receive six Spanish credits.

The Criminal Justice Program in London will allow you two weeks comparing and contrasting the English and US Criminal Justice systems. You are able to receive three Criminal Justice credits.

Another program, the Ghana Medical/Humanitarian Mission Program, will last four weeks. You will be able to assist in clinics and provide the community with health education. You are able to receive six credits.

With the Germany Bremen Summer School Program, you will spend four weeks on an independent, applied research project. You are able to receive six Economic or Business credits.

You can attend the Art in Italy: Venice program. You will spend three weeks studying the history and importance of art in Venice. You are able to receive six Art credits.

The Health Professions- Sweden and Finland Program will allow you to spend three weeks visiting many health care officials to learn about the similarities and differences between their health care system and the U.S. You are able to receive six Health Administration credits.

In yet another program, the Health Care and Culture in China Program for two weeks, you will learn about how Chinese beliefs and values reflect their tradition health care practices. You are able to receive six Radiologic Sciences, Nursing, Health Sciences, and Dental Hygiene credits.

With the Mozambique: Global Community Engaged Learning Program, you will spend three weeks exploring the geography, culture, and history of Mozambique and Southern Africa. You are able to receive six Geography and Design Engineering Technology credits.

You can attend the Renaissance & Reformation: Birth of the Modern World Program for two weeks. You will learn about the history, philosophy, and impact of the Europe Renaissance on the modern day. You are able to receive six Honors, History or Philosophy credits.

With A Glimpse of Ireland, Scotland, England, and Spain Program, for two weeks, you can learn about the architectural styles, motifs, furniture, interiors and accessories from the industrial revolution. You are able to receive three Interior Design Technology credits.

The Study Abroad office offers student exchange programs and scholarships for all of their programs.

For further detail about the Study Abroad programs, please visit www.weber.edu/studyabroad.

You can also contract the Director of Study Abroad, Rebecca Schwartz, at (801) 626-8740.