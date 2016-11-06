Movie Monday no more

The beginning of this semester, I promised a movie review each Monday. Although it seemed to be an expense that a poor college student like myself couldn’t afford, the glorious $35 a month from Movie Pass for unlimited movies made it easy. However, Movie Pass recently decided to up their prices.

No longer would I be free to attend a movie on any whim. Movie Pass still offers unlimited movies, but it’s now at the price of $50 a month. They’ve added two additional plans, two movies for $20.99 and three movies for $30.99, but even those aren’t worth it.

When speaking with customer service on why the prices increased, I could understand why they increased the price.

“I do apologize for the inconvenience,” Jamie, employee for Movie Pass, said. “In the time since you registered for your MoviePass account, we have removed the 24 hour restriction for all members; all accounts are now month-to-month plans, so there are no longer any cancellation fees; we are also working to incorporate e-ticketing services into the app so that members can select their seats while checking into their movie on the app. Also, our monthly rates have remained the same for several years, but due to the increasing price of movie tickets, our subscription rates must increase as well.”

Although I could understand the why, I’m still a poor college student, so this is me bidding a regular Movie Monday adieu.

But I would like to add, there are still matinee movies, so when a movie that I’m really excited about comes out, I’ll make time to see it and write a review.