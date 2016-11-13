Signpost Profile: Richard Campos

by Emily Crooks
Richard Campos, a senior at Weber State University, is anxious about Donald Trump's presidency. Campos is gay and latino, and his parents are undocumented. (Emily Crooks / The Signpost)

What is one word that sums up how you feel about Donald Trump winning the election?

Anxious.

When I saw that he won, I was scared, but I was also just anxious. I was like, “What is he going to say? What is he going to do?” I stayed up really late because I wanted to hear what he had to say. I want him to apologize for everything he’s said, and I want him to say he’s not really going to do all the negative things that he was saying. I have hope. I think a lot of the people are thinking that I’m just not accepting of Donald Trump, and that’s not the case. I just want to know that my family is going to be safe, that I’m going to be safe. But for me, I know I can handle it. But with my parents, I don’t know about them. I don’t know how they’re going to handle this. I don’t know what’s going to happen if they’re deported. They have this plan set in place on what we need to do, as their kids, if they get sent back to Mexico, but I’m still anxious.

Pence — he believes in conversion therapy. I started saying, “Oh my gosh — not only do I have to be worried because, one, I myself am an immigrant, I was born in the United States, but my parents immigrated here — they’re still undocumented.” So I can’t like Donald Trump because of that, and I can’t like him because I’m LGBT. Whether they’re actually going to do something and make conversion therapy a thing, I don’t think that’s going to happen, but it’s still there. There’s still someone that’s going to be running our country who believes that is real. That hit me hard, but that was still not as important to me as the immigration and stuff that Donald Trump was saying because, to me, my family is super important.

My mom ended up telling me on Tuesday night she had an anxiety attack at 2 in the morning. She woke up in the middle of the night, so I talked to a professor because I have classes Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and so I went to talk to my professor. And I was like, “Hey, is there anything big that I’m going to miss? I have to drive back home and be with my family right now.” My parents just kind of needed someone to calm them down. So I went, and I drove home.

Then the next day, my sister posted something (on Facebook), and Trump supporters were saying things about illegal immigrants, saying “We don’t need illegal immigrants because we don’t need a taco truck on every corner.” They were saying this to my family, who is undocumented. People in the community that I grew up in were saying this about my own family.

I don’t believe everyone who voted for Trump is racist, but I do believe everyone who is racist voted for Trump.

