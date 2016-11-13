‘Tis the season ’til finals week

Now that the elections are over and finals aren’t for a few more weeks, students are taking the chance to get in the holiday spirit.

This is a busy time of year, and even though school work needs to be done and the demands of daily life need to be met, if we don’t take the time to enjoy the holidays, they will pass in a blink of an eye.

Hayley Smith is looking forward to having a few weeks before finals to enjoy this time of year. She said, “I am planning on going shopping for Christmas presents. Also, my sisters-in-law and I are getting together to make Christmas decorations for our houses.”

For Bethany Rasmussen, a Weber State student with 7 kids, she has no choice but to get in the holiday spirit. “This is the time when I will be preparing for Christmas and doing my Christmas shopping because this is the only time I have.”

If you are ready for some holiday cheer, there are plenty of events and activities in the area that should do the trick.

Now is a good time to purchase your permit to cut down a Christmas tree. Permits range from $10–$20 and allow you to pick out and cut down your own Christmas tree instead of putting up a fake tree or buying one out in a store parking lot.

Many service organizations have their holiday service projects in full swing. The Christmas Box International is a group in Ogden that is now accepting donations for children and teens who are neglected, abused or homeless. You can visit their website www.thechristmasboxhouse.org for more information.

Hayley says, “I have already started listening to Christmas music. I am a Christmas freak. I love everything related to Christmas.”

The simple joys of drinking hot chocolate and listening to Christmas music is a way for students to take time out of their busy schedule and enjoy this time of year. If you are looking to expand your holiday playlist, there is a vast array of options that can be downloaded on Spotify.

Finally, the elections are behind us, and until finals week begins, these next few weeks give Weber State students and opportunity to breathe and enjoy the holidays before they are over.