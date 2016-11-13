WSU surpasses No. 16 Cal Poly 22-15, keeps playoff hopes alive

Seventeen seniors rang the victory bell for what could be the last time at the Stewart Stadium on Nov. 12 as the Weber State University football team beat the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs 22–15.

This win keeps the playoff hopes alive for the Wildcats, putting them in third place with a record of 5–2 in Big Sky Conference play, 6–4 overall.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said senior quarterback Jadrian Clark. “We came in four and a half years ago, and it was all just a dream. We came in losing, losing, losing and to be where we are at today is surreal.”

Clark completed 23 of his 32 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

WSU defense got started when sophomore linebacker LeGrand Toia caused a Cal Poly fumble, giving the Wildcats excellent field position.

The Wildcats drew first blood as Clark threw a 18-yard touchdown pass to junior Andrew Vollert early in the first quarter, putting WSU on top 6–0 after the extra point was deflected.

Weber State doubled their points with 3:39 left in the first quarter as Clark found junior Drew Batchelor from 16 yards out, making the score 12–0 after another extra point was blocked by the Mustangs special teams.

“The guys were getting open,” said Clark. “They did a good job.”

With 5:44 to play in the second quarter, freshman kicker Taylor Hintze added three more points to the board with a 33-yard field goal, extending Weber State’s lead to 15–0.

Moments before the conclusion of the half, the Mustangs fought through WSU’s defense and found the end zone, making the score 15–7.

Cal Poly came out after halftime and added another eight points to the board, tying the game at 15–15 with 7:16 left in the third.

Afterwards, Clark completed six passes, punching the Wildcats to the red zone. Sophomore Brady May then rushed for his first career touchdown with the Wildcats, adding the final points to the board with 9:09 left in the game.

In a last-effort possession from the Mustangs, the Wildcat defense made the stops they needed and put the stress on the Cal Poly offense. On a fourth-down effort, freshman cornerback Trey Hoskins battled down the pass, giving Weber State the win.

Weber State’s defense held Cal Poly — who was ranked second in the nation — to a season low 190-yards rushing, after having totaled over 370 plus yards per each game this season.

“Coach Hill and the other coaches told us the whole week of to do our jobs and be disciplined,” said senior Tre’von Johnson. “Stay in our spot and just make the plays when they come our way.”

The Wildcats will head to Pocatello, Idaho where they will take on Idaho State University (1–6, 2–8), at 2:30 p.m. for the last regular season game of the 2016–17 season.

“This game is going to be huge for us,” said Weber State Head Coach Jay Hill. “We have an opportunity to win seven games, which hasn’t happened here in a long time … We are on the right track. Our best football is still yet to come.”