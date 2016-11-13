WSUSA members face challenges, embrace leadership

WSUSA executive board members discussed the pros and cons of their positions in a September executive board meeting.

Gregory Woodfield, president of WSUSA, invited the executive board members to share stressors and benefits they were currently experiencing as leaders in student government.

Woodfield explained in an email in October why he brought up the discussion.

“I really like to get on a personal level with my executives because I’m not only a president, I’m a friend,” Woodfield wrote.

The discussion began as Woodfield asked the executives to list stressors and difficulties they faced in WSUSA.

Hayley Tomney, vice president of Davis Campus and other campuses, said she lacks any time for physical exercise.

Another physical challenge that WSUSA members face was brought up by Morgan Gardner, vice president of service: the lack of sleep.

As the executives shared their thoughts and experiences, Woodfield wrote their answers on the office whiteboard.

“Sometimes people don’t really know all that executives have to go through,” Woodfield wrote. “[WSUSA] can be taxing.”

Despite all the challenges, the executive board members all expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in WSUSA.

As the exercise continued, Woodfield asked the group to share the positives of serving in WSUSA.

“This is fun and memorable,” said Landon Bickley, vice president of leadership. “I think this team is … rad.”

Woodfield agreed. “People are amazing here,” he wrote in the email. “I’ll have lifelong friends because of this program.”

In fact, Woodfield said he first joined WSUSA because of his wife, who was the vice president of programming at the time.

“I was fascinated with how well she was able to do events, school work and make tons of friends. I really liked the way she had passion towards the student’s best interests,” Woodfield wrote.

Aside from making friendships, some executives said that WSUSA was a great way to network and make professional connections.

“Because of WSUSA, I have learned how to be a better employee,” said Dylan Totaro, director of marketing.

Similarly, Noor Mouhammad, the current vice president of programming, said WSUSA has taught her management skills.

“I can meet diverse people who help me develop as a leader,” said Mouhammad.

One of Woodfield’s personal goals is to help the people he serves become accomplished trailblazers. “I want to always instill … passion into others, that they can better themselves as leaders,” he wrote.

According to Woodfield, whether it is to prepare for a future career like Totaro mentioned or cultivate personal skills like Mouhammad, WSUSA is a great place for students to grow.

“[WSUSA] is a place of exploration, learning, happiness, growth, networking, self-awareness and love for Weber,” he wrote.

All executive board members were present for the meeting, and all of them participated in the exercise.

Toward the end of the exercise, Hailame Kinikini, vice president of diversity and unity, expressed his gratitude of being able to serve in WSUSA. His remarks summed up the sentiment of all in attendance.

“This experience is preparing me for something a lot bigger. All the memories and trials are building me to something better,” Kinikini said.

This article had been updated.