Around the world in 8 minutes: International Education Week to come to WSU

International Education Week is an opportunity for students to get a sample of different cultures and to represent their own.

At Weber State University, the International Student & Scholar Center have been actively celebrating this week every year. Culture booths and a fashion show and cultural dance are among the events attendees can expect.

On Nov. 16, international booths will line the atrium of the Shepherd Union Building from 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. that will include information about each country’s customs, food, religion and clothing.

On Nov. 18, there will be a fashion show and cultural dance at the Shepherd Union from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. This event will showcase attire and dances from different countries.

To end the International Education Week, there will be an opportunity to do community service and a dance on Nov. 18. The service will take place at the Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah from 12–3 p.m and the dance will be hosted in the Dee Event Center from 8–11:30 p.m.

International Education Week will run from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about these events, visit www.weber.edu/issc/internationaleducationweek.html or call 801-626-6853.