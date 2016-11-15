It’s a little early for rockin’ around the Christmas tree

by Jess Wright
11220975344_827bb46acb_o.jpg
How early is too early for Christmas? (Source: reynermedia / flickr)

The holidays are quickly approaching, and with the season comes one of the biggest controversies surrounding this time of year: when is it appropriate to start playing Christmas music?

Weber State University student Tia Walker believes Dec. 1 is the earliest Christmas music should be played.

“That’s when Christmas is,” Walker said. “It’s when the spirit and holiday cheer comes. If it’s played before that, it takes away from the other holidays, especially Thanksgiving.”

This can also have a less-than-positive effect though, as people may not enjoy Christmas music, finding it annoying or outright unbearable.

On two sub-reddits (r/Ogden and r/Askreddit), redditors were asked the question, “Are you pro or anti pre-December Christmas music on the radio? Why?”

Hunter Moore wrote, “I don’t like traditional Christmas music. It’s like the same 20 songs sung by 100 different people in genres that I generally wouldn’t listen to in the first place.”

Moore also acknowledged that while playing popular Christmas music is a tradition, he wouldn’t listen to the same 20 songs exclusively for several months of the year, which usually happens with Christmas music.

“I do have my own playlist of Christmas music that I do like,” Moore wrote. “I play it after Thanksgiving.”

The other responses ranged from “hate it” to “I like them, but I’ll listen to them all year,” but most of the responses indicated that the best time to start listening to the themed music was after Black Friday or starting on Dec. 1.

Isaac Martineau, a WSU student, agrees that Black Friday is the earliest that it should be played.

“I hate it,” he said about Christmas music in November. “It feels like everybody is skipping over Thanksgiving.”

Martineau said he thinks that people need to be thankful for the year before jumping into the holidays. He doesn’t start listening to it until the week before Christmas.

According to Martineau, “Christmas music should be banned except for three weeks of the year.”

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

A student at Weber State University eats lunch in the campus Wildcat Room. (Daniel Rubio / The Signpost)

Sidestep the holiday pounds the healthy way

Arts & Entertainment

The average person gains about one to two pounds over the holidays, according to researchers at the New England Journal of Medicine. While that may not seem alarming right off […]

by Carly Puffer
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (left), as Negan, threatens characters in Season 7 of The Walking Dead. (Source: MovieStillsDB)

Does fictional violence influence real violence?

Arts & Entertainment

“You are so going to regret crossing me in a few minutes,” said Negan, the newest antagonist to grace AMC’s program The Walking Dead. Negan made an entrance on the […]

by Chris Nichols
Nothing like a cup of hot cocoa and carols to get in the Christmas spirit! (Source: pixabay.com)

‘Tis the season ’til finals week

Arts & Entertainment

Now that the elections are over and finals aren’t for a few more weeks, students are taking the chance to get in the holiday spirit. This is a busy time […]

by Carly Puffer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *