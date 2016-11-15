It’s a little early for rockin’ around the Christmas tree

The holidays are quickly approaching, and with the season comes one of the biggest controversies surrounding this time of year: when is it appropriate to start playing Christmas music?

Weber State University student Tia Walker believes Dec. 1 is the earliest Christmas music should be played.

“That’s when Christmas is,” Walker said. “It’s when the spirit and holiday cheer comes. If it’s played before that, it takes away from the other holidays, especially Thanksgiving.”

This can also have a less-than-positive effect though, as people may not enjoy Christmas music, finding it annoying or outright unbearable.

On two sub-reddits (r/Ogden and r/Askreddit), redditors were asked the question, “Are you pro or anti pre-December Christmas music on the radio? Why?”

Hunter Moore wrote, “I don’t like traditional Christmas music. It’s like the same 20 songs sung by 100 different people in genres that I generally wouldn’t listen to in the first place.”

Moore also acknowledged that while playing popular Christmas music is a tradition, he wouldn’t listen to the same 20 songs exclusively for several months of the year, which usually happens with Christmas music.

“I do have my own playlist of Christmas music that I do like,” Moore wrote. “I play it after Thanksgiving.”

The other responses ranged from “hate it” to “I like them, but I’ll listen to them all year,” but most of the responses indicated that the best time to start listening to the themed music was after Black Friday or starting on Dec. 1.

Isaac Martineau, a WSU student, agrees that Black Friday is the earliest that it should be played.

“I hate it,” he said about Christmas music in November. “It feels like everybody is skipping over Thanksgiving.”

Martineau said he thinks that people need to be thankful for the year before jumping into the holidays. He doesn’t start listening to it until the week before Christmas.

According to Martineau, “Christmas music should be banned except for three weeks of the year.”