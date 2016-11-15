New elections chair, student fees, putting student through

by Ben Brandley

New Elections Chair

The WSUSA Elections Committee has a new leader.

Zachery Venstra, a political science major, was appointed as the Elections Committee Chair during an WSUSA executive board meeting on Nov. 9.

The role of the chair is to guide the elections committee and ensure the elections process adheres to the bylaws.

Venstra was recommended by the former Elections Committee Chair Sarah Dosier and chosen unanimously by all WSUSA executives.

The chair will appoint a legislative co-chair and choose committee members, who are charged with enforcing rules for all elections.

Venstra said he wants to be chair because he is interested in the elections process and wants to participate at Weber State.

___

Putting Student Through

WSUSA is looking for students to participate in Putting Student Through (PST).

The goal of PST is to “enable WSU graduates to recognize those who have helped make their graduation possible through their support — moral, financial or otherwise,” according to their web page.

During a ceremony in December, these honorees are given a diploma, PST degree and a pin.

WSUSA plans to work with the Senate and faculty to find soon-to-be graduates to participate in the program.

All students are invited to participate and choose honorees. The program is free and covered by student fees.

____

Student Fees

WSUSA hopes to increase students’ awareness of how their student fees are spent, especially when it comes to events.

“Student fees are tossed around all the time,” said Gregory Woodfield, the president of WSUSA.

Woodfield said publishing a “student fees used here” logo on promotional fliers and websites will allow students to know when their student fees are being used.

Woodfield hopes the logo will encourage the student body to participate in student fee-sponsored events.

