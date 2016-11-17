Delights of the World

For that delicious Thanksgiving feast, enjoy a delicious no-bake Lemon Pie.
Ingredients
1 (4.3 ounce) package non-instant lemon pudding mix
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
1/2 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust
1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed.
Directions
- Cook pudding as directed on package. After pudding thickens, turn down heat to low. Stir in cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice. Stir frequently, as mixture may stick to saucepan.
- Pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Cover and refrigerate. When pie is ready, serve with whipped topping.
Source: allrecipes.com