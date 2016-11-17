Men’s basketball falls 68-69 to Pepperdine, Women top UVU 64-61

The Weber State University men’s basketball team dropped the first road game of their 2016-17 season to Pepperdine University, 69-68 on Nov. 15.

Weber State led for more than 32 minutes of the game, including a 65-61 lead with 3:47 to play in the game. Pepperdine went on an 8-3 run, scoring eight straight points to take a four point lead with under a minute to play.

Senior Jeremy Senglin scored a 3-point shot to cut the lead with 29 seconds left. After missed free-throw attempts by Pepperdine, Weber State got the ball back with under 15 seconds left on the clock. Senglin attempted a game-winning 3-point shot and came up short, giving Pepperdine the one point win over WSU.

Senglin was the high scorer for the Wildcats, totaling 29 points. Senglin was 11-19 from the field, and 6-12 from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Zach Braxton grabbed nine rebounds and shot 8-12 from the field, totaling a career high of 16 points on the night.

The Wildcats were out-rebounded 29-38 and committed 18 turnovers, as opposed to Pepperdine’s 12.

The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field, compared to Pepperdine’s 44 percent.

“I felt like we outplayed them for most of the night, but second-chance points really hurt us, and we gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Weber State Head Coach Randy Rahe told Weber State Athletics in a post-game interview. “I was proud of our guys for the effort tonight, and now we have to move on and get ready for a really good Stanford team.”

The Wildcats will continue their California road trip as they take on Stanford University on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. MT.

Stanford has a record of 2-0 after beating Harvard 80-70, and Cal State Northridge on Nov. 15 at home, 96-69.

This will be the first ever meeting between Weber State and Stanford.

After a last minute fourth-quarter comeback, the Weber State women’s basketball topped the Utah Valley University Wolverines, 64-61.

Utah Valley led for 31 minutes of the game, while Weber State only led for just under five minutes.

Weber State took the lead over the Wolverines in the last three minutes as sophomore Emily Drake knocked down a 3-point shot, putting the Wildcats up 61-59. Freshman Zharia Hale added another two points to the board, giving Weber State a four point lead with under two minutes to play.

Utah Valley turned the ball over with six seconds left on the clock, and fouled senior Deeshyra Thomas to stop the clock with hopes of getting another chance at the basket. Thomas knocked down one of her two free throw attempts, increasing the Wildcat lead to 64-61 with two seconds left in the game.

Weber State beat Utah Valley for their second consecutive win of the season.

The Wildcats were led by Thomas, who scored 30 points and snatched four rebounds. Following Thomas was Hale who was 4-6, dropping 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. Drake also added 10 points to the board for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will travel to Colorado to take on the Air Force Falcons on Nov. 19 and will return to the Dee Events Center on Nov. 22.