Student Art Sale Gives Back to Artists

The third annual Holiday Art Sale filled the Kimball Art Building on Nov. 17–19. Clotheslines wrapped around the printmaking studio, with various art prints swaying back and forth, secured by wooden clothespins. Below them sat ceramic pieces, various screen-printed shirts and additional graphic design prints.

The sale was held inside the studio, in the midst of the art students’ workplace, and it brought in many visitors who snacked on treats and drank warm beverages. Paint-splattered aprons hung on the wall as students worked on their current art projects quickly in the back, giving prospective buyers a look into the process of how they created their art.

The sale showcases the work students have done throughout the semester and gives them an opportunity to make some money off of their work.

Each piece was not created with the intent to sell but to help the students practice and master their techniques. The materials used were paid for by their tuition and lab fees. A small portion goes back to supporting the print and ceramics program at Weber State University, and the remaining revenue is given to the artist.

Many students choose to reinvest this money into future art projects, while others are working to accumulate a savings for their future study abroad trips.

“A lot of the money I’ve earned goes back into buying more paper for prints,” said Chelsea Newman, a senior double-major in Art and Spanish, who has featured her work in the sale for two years now.

Each student has his or her own style portrayed through art, which means there is a large variety in the type of art in the sale.

Some of Newman’s products were a result of class work and learning art concepts, and others were copies of her favorite prints. She is able to keep the original and screen-print the copies for interested buyers. She featured several prints in the sale that were on paper, as well as some already printed on t-shirts.

Students from around campus were encouraged to drop in and pick up a few artsy Christmas gifts. The printmaking studio has already gotten into the Christmas spirit by hanging lights around the doorway, inviting visitors in to look at the art.

“We want to give them the chance to make a little money around Christmas time,” Professor of Art Kathleen Stevenson shared. The ceramic bowls and mugs slowly disappeared as the day went on. Some were even able to thank the artist in person before leaving the sale.

The students will constantly be creating things, and in an effort to make room for the fresh and new, they plan to continue the sale every year and increase attendance from the Weber community.

If you were unable to attend the sale, there will be another hosted by the College of Arts and Humanities during finals week. It will feature various mediums of art, like prints, illustrations and ceramics, on Dec. 14–15.