Wildcats go 2-2 in the Beehive Classic

After back-to-back wins on Nov. 17 and 18 to start the annual Beehive Classic weekend, the Weber State University hockey team dropped two close matches against the University of Northern Colorado Bears and the Northern Arizona University Ice Jacks.

Game three on the full weekend slate saw the Wildcats pitted against the Bears at the Ice Sheet on Nov. 19.

The Bears drew first blood early, with UNC’s Cameron Taggart scoring at 46 seconds in the first period. Another Bears’ goal came off the paws of Hank Andrews at 5:20, putting the Bears up 2–0 over the Wildcats.

The Wildcats regrouped and clawed their way back into the match as Jonathan Cosman found the back of the net at 13:02. Weber State’s LaKoda Coleman delivered another score less than one minute later on a Wildcat power play that evened the score for the period.

Weber State was the first to score in the second period as Cosman netted his second score of the night at 3:24. UNC’s Taggart scored his second point of the night at 9:51 to tie the match at three apiece. The Bears scored twice more at 15:59 and 16:47 to pull ahead 5–4 at the close of the second.

Dakota Fox of WSU scored at 6:54 in the third to even up the score, but ultimately, the Wildcats’ efforts would not be enough as the Bears scored the go ahead goal at 10:55. NCU took 36 shots on goal to Weber State’s 26 on the night.

“I thought we had them tonight,” said Weber State Hockey fan Nathan Chase. “(UNC) came out fast in the first, but Weber played them hard and got right back in the game. … We can play with anybody in this division.”

The Wildcats faced off against the Ice Jacks on Nov. 20 at the Ice Sheet for their last match of the Beehive Classic.

Weber State’s Alex Pizzaro scored quickly for the Wildcats, netting the first goal of the match at 19:41. Northern Arizona’s Steven Thompson finally answered for the Ice Jacks at 7:51 in the first, ending a 12 minute defensive stalemate between the two squads.

Wildcat’s Jake Webber and Tyler Williams both netted scores to close out the first 3–1.

Weber State struck first again in the second when William Fobair scored at 16:11, increasing the Wildcats’ lead to three.

Fobair’s score would be the last for the Weber State Squad as the visitors netted four unanswered goals, after the Wildcats had one score questionably disallowed. The Ice Jacks pulled off the comeback, winning 5–4.

“It’s frustrating when you lose due to a questionable call,” Weber State senior Jake Bryant said. “I think everyone in here today saw the shot land, including the Jack’s. … At the end of the day, I guess it only matters if the refs see.”

Weber State will have the chance to avenge their loss to the Ice Jacks as they travel to Northern Arizona University for their next match on Dec. 1.

Weber State hockey will not return to the Ice Sheet until after the New Year, when they take on Montana Tech of the University of Montana on Jan. 20, 2017.