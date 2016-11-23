Trump belittles NFL concussion victims

by Gerald Williams
20161122 Trump
Donald Trump (Illustration by Chris Ware / Tribune News Service)

Donald Trump mocked NFL concussion protocols by calling them “soft.”

During his campaign as the Republican presidential candidate, now president-elect, Trump showed a poor understanding of post-traumatic stress disorder at a rally on Oct. 12.

He went on to suggest that veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder are weak.

At the rally in Florida, Trump demonstrated a weak grasp of concussions and lashed out at the NFL, commenting on a woman who passed out in the crowd.

“That women was out cold, and now she’s coming back. We don’t go by these new, and very much softer, NFL rules. Concussions …’Oh, oh! Got a little ding on the head. No, no, you can’t play for the rest of the season.’ Our people are tough,” Trump said.

This is now the second time Trump has ridiculed the NFL for its increased awareness of brain injuries. At a rally in Iowa earlier this year, Trump made similar comments.

“Football’s become soft. Football’s become soft,” Trump repeated to the crowd. “But football’s become soft like our country has become soft,” he added to cheers and head nods by the crowd.

Trump also made a remark regarding the the league’s concussion protocols.

“What used to be considered a great tackle, a violent head-on (tackle). … You used to see these tackles, and it was incredible to watch, right?” Trump said.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, causes brain degeneration that leads to memory loss, depression, confusion, impaired motor skills and a host of other side effects.

Trump believes concussions are a laughing matter for him to exploit. However, for NFL players worrying about their health and their families’ security, head injuries are no joke.

SPORTS FBN-BROWNS-CHARGERS 2 SD
San Diego Chargers' Malcom Floyd sustained a concussion after getting hit by Cleveland Browns' Pierre Desir and Nate Orchard (44) on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Players from around the league reacted to Trump’s comments. One of the players who spoke on the issue was Calvin Pryor, a 24-year-old safety for the New York Jets.

“That’s very disrespectful for him to even speak on that matter,” Pryor said. “Guys who go out there and risk their lives and play for greater things, just to say some foolishness like that, man, it’s not right. It’s kind of sickening, honestly.”

Michael Kaplen, a George Washington University Law School professor specializing in brain injuries, shared his thoughts on Trump’s remarks.

“Donald Trump, in a matter of seconds, has managed to disparage each and every one of these individuals,” said Kaplen. “This just demeans and disparages people with brain injuries and disparages the whole movement of concussion awareness, concussion protocol.”

The NFL has created more stringent rules with regard to concussions after a lawsuit about head injuries reached its conclusion in April 2015. In the end, the league settled with a coalition of former players to pay out $1 billion.

Trump’s argument might trivialize serious brain injuries, but regardless, his baseless statements will likely resonate with those who believe the “liberal media” is engaged in a “war on football.”

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Anthony Carrillo takes down his opponent during the Colorado State University Tournament. (Source: Weber State Wrestling)

’Cats hit the mat: WSU wrestling rebuilds its reputation

Sports

Weber State University wrestling is reawakening. Wildcat wrestlers competed in their first NCWA tournament in almost two years on Nov. 12 at Colorado State University, after having not competed once […]

by Nicholas Asay
(Graphic by Alex Flitton / The Signpost)

Sports: a provocative institution

Columns

Sports are provocative institutions. They beg for the revelation of show-stopping moments and iconic characters that tell unique stories to people who are constantly begging to be satisfied. Athletes have […]

by Alex Flitton
Forward Zak Tollett takes the puck into the University of Colorado's territory Nov. 18. (Abby Van Ess / The Signpost)

Teddy bears fly for charity, Wildcats rise to victory

Hockey

To begin the Beehive Classic hockey tournament, the Weber State University Wildcats claimed a decisive victory over the Metro State University of Denver Roadrunners. Against the Roadrunners, WSU won by […]

by Harrison Epstein

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *