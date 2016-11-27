Wildcats continue historic start to season

In their final home game before beginning the Florida International Tournament, the Wildcats came away with a dominant victory.

This was the third time Weber State University had played Westminster College, and the Wildcats have won all three meetings, their most recent win by a score of 81–68.

The game was close early on as the Griffins had the game tied up midway through the second quarter at 23–23. At the halftime buzzer, Weber State had brought the score to 40–27.

Whenever the Griffins would gain momentum, it was sophomore Emily Drake who kept the ’Cats on top. Drake scored 12 points in the final two minutes of the third quarter on her way to career night.

She set her career high for points with 25 in the game, setting her single game 3-pointer record by making five shots from beyond the arc.

“They say there’s a zone in sports, and I think that’s true,” Drake said.

While Drake was named the player of the game, it was also one of the better efforts by fellow sophomore Yarden Danan.

In her second start of the season, Danan played 28 minutes and made five of her seven shots from the field. She was the second-highest scorer in the game picking up 13 points in addition to leading the team with a career high nine rebounds.

“Before the game, I told myself that I need to take the rebounds and do this job,” Danan said. “I knew that I needed to bring the rebounds if I want to stay on the court.”

Along wth the success of the sophomores, it was also a career night for Tyschal Blake and a strong performance by J’aiamoni Welch-Coleman.

In yet another game where the Wildcats were out-rebounded by their opponent, head coach Bethann Ord utilized the entire roster to succeed on the defensive end. Every Wildcat player contributed to the win against the Griffins.

“We need to continue to go hard the whole time,” Ord said. “When you’re tired, you let us know because we’ll get somebody in there for you.”

The next game for the Wildcats was the opener in the tournament against Florida International University.

In an overtime finish, the Wildcats were able to corral a 64–61 victory, continuing their undefeated start to the season.

The team is now 5–0 on the season, giving the program their best start to a season in WSU history. This was the first time ever the two teams have played one another.

The leading scorer against FIU was junior Jocelyn Adams, who scored 15 points and led the team in rebounds with 10. This was Adams’ first double-double of the season and the first of the season for the team.

Following Adams on the scoring list was Danan with 12 points and Drake with 11 points of her own.

The championship game in the tournament was held on Nov. 27 against Stetson University.

The next home game for Weber State will be held Dec. 3 against the University of Portland.