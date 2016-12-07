Angels needed to deliver Christmas to Ogden children

Of the 200 children hoping to receive Christmas presents with the help of donations from WSU students and community, there are still 30 who have not gotten any.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit the tree in the Shepherd Union Atrium, pick up an angel, fill out their information and the angel’s information on the clipboard, purchase the items, attach their angel to the unwrapped items and then bring the items and their angel to the CCEL office.

The Angel Tree was set up in the Shepherd Union by the Center for Community Engaged Learning (CCEL) on Nov. 14, and donations will be accepted until Dec. 9.

The service team partnered with the Salvation Army to get 200 angels that each represent a local (Ogden) child in need who wants to receive presents such as clothing and toys.

The Salvation Army operates nation wide, and the centers help in food distribution, disaster relief, rehabilitation center and a wealth of children’s programs.

“I have found that in serving others and bringing joy to them, I in turn see a much more positive and bright side in myself,” said Danielle Collier.

Collier, 20, is the special service events chair for the service team at CCEL. Collier’s job is to plan and implement all large-scale, service-oriented events on campus with multiple community partners.

“My goal with all of my events is to use them as an opportunity to empower other students to make a difference. I think that if even just one student leaves my event with a new-found love of service, I’m doing my part and sharing my passion,” said Collier.

The main mission of the CCEL is to engage students, faculty and staff members in service, democratic engagement and community research to promote civic participation, build community capacity and enhance the educational process.

“It’s not only a time for getting presents but also a time to show your love to family members and your community,” said Tyler Nelson.

Nelson, 19, is the interim vice president of service through Student Association and a health administration major. Nelson is in charge of supervision and giving advice to students.

“I not only think that impacts the people receiving the gifts, but I personally think that it impacts the person who is giving to the community,” said Nelson.

The service team currently has about 170 Angels sponsored. However, donations are going to be finalized in less than a week, and there are still 30 Angels remaining to sponsor.

“My parents couldn’t afford presents when I was young, so I want to help these kids because I don’t want their reality to limit them in the future,” said Julie Jiyeon Song.

Song is an international economics major and works for WSUSA. “We are also planning to help with the donations with my activities team from WSUSA,” said Song.

CCEL’s office is located in the Shepard Union, room 327, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.