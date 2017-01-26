Sports Brief 1/25/2017





Men’s basketball drops first conference game; to compete back-to-back with ISU Bengals

The Weber State men’s basketball team suffered their first loss in the Big Sky Conference as they dropped to the University of North Dakota 83–77 on the road.

This was the first loss for the Wildcats since Dec. 7, ending what could have been an eight game winning streak.

The game saw 13 lead changes and nine different ties.

Senior Jeremy Senglin was the lead scorer for WSU, putting up 24 points, six of which came from being 3-pointers. Freshman Jerrick Harding put up 14 points off of the bench.

Weber State was out-rebounded 31–27 by North Dakota.

The Wildcats then traveled to the University of Northern Colorado and bounced back with a 74–69 win.

Sophomore Zach Braxton had a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats, while Senglin added 9 points with three 3-pointers.

Weber State will play two games back-to-back with the Idaho State Bengals this week: one on the road and one at home.

The Wildcats will resume their game from Jan. 7 at ISU, which was postponed because of a leaky roof.

In the first meeting between the two teams, the Wildcats got off to a hot start as they were able to jump out to a 13–2 with 15:02 left in the first half.

The game will pick up where it left off with 15:02 left in the first half. Junior Ryan Richardson made three 3-pointers to start the game. Weber State was 5–7 shooting from the field.

Weber State currently sits on top the conference standing at 5–1.

The Wildcats will then take on ISU at home on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

WSU Football coach Jay Hill signs contract extension through 2021

Weber State football Head Coach Jay Hill has signed a contract extension with Weber State to keep him with the Wildcats through the 2021 season.

Hill has led the Wildcats to two consecutive winning seasons and coached them into them playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Last year, the Wildcats finished the season with their best record since 2009. In Hill’s first season as head coach, Weber State’s record was 2–10.

While Hill has been at the helm, he has been able to bring the Wildcats overall conference record to 13-11. Weber State also finished this current season nationally ranked.

“I’m very excited about the success of our team and the direction we are heading,” Hill told Weber State Athletics. “The future is bright. I’m very appreciative of the Weber State administration for their support of our assistant coaches, our program, and me. We can’t wait for the upcoming season.”

Jerry Bovee, Weber State Director of Athletics, expressed his excitment to have Hill return and be a part of the program.

“Jay has brought energy and excitement to our football program that has fueled greater support from our community and beyond,” Bovee told Weber State Athletics.

Weber State will open their 2017-18 season on Sept. 2 when the Wildcats will host Montana Western. The Wildcats and Hill hope to improve on last years season.