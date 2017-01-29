Career Service Center soothes career-search stress

For many Weber State students, finding a career after graduation can be a stressful and anxious task. To help students make the best choice, Weber State’s Career Service Center provides career counseling, assessments, and learning labs for both students and alumni.

If you are unsure if you’re going into the right major, the Career Service center provides assessments that look at skill level, personality and interest areas. The process consists of three simple steps: completing a 30 minute counseling session to discuss which tests would be best for you to take, taking the assigned tests again on your own time and completing another follow-up session to discuss your test results and career possibilities. The Career Service Center also extends this service to alumni as well.

Still not sure what you want to do? Sign up for UNIV 2900, a career development class that also provides aptitude assessment, goal setting and information about career-finding resources.

On their website, the Career Center also provides further information on resources and employment by each college. For example, if you are an Arts & Humanities major, the website provides career listings and scholarship opportunities. You may also schedule advising appointments through their home page.

A drop-in resume and interview lab is also available to students every Wednesday. The service is provided in the Career Service center in room 230 from 9 to 10 a.m. Counselors will look over your resume and offer advice on proper interview techniques and etiquette.

A career cafe is also held Wednesdays, following the drop-in lab from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The Career Service Center hosts these events, which feature workshops, job fairs and employer visits. Food is also provided at every career cafe in room 230. Some upcoming topics of discussion at the career cafe, include Ready-Set-Grad-School, Dress to Impress, and State, County or City Employment.

“Students can also do mock interviews, where they’ll come dressed in their interview apparel and bring their resume. Then they’ll also bring a flash drive and they record the session so they’ll help you go back through and show you where you can improve,” said Sami Mikesell, corporate recruiting and events specialist at Career Services. “Our services are aimed toward students, but we’ll also help non-students and alumni,” Mikesell concludes.

The Annual Career and Internship Fair will be held on Wednesday Feb. 1 in the Shepherd Union Building ballrooms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Graduate school, STEM, government and summer job fairs are also coordinated throughout the semester. These are open to all students across all majors looking for a post-graduation career, an internship or grad school opportunities. From alumni to current students, the fairs provide plenty of opportunity for all.