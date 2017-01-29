Weber State tennis returns to Ogden

The Weber State University women’s tennis team took on Brigham Young University on Jan. 27 at the Ogden Athletic Club. The Wildcats were completely shut out by the Cougars, dropping the home match 7–0.

Freshman Tereza Pilzova and sophomore Caitlin Herb won the No. 1 spot in doubles — the two Wildcats put away Samantha Smith and Savannah Ware-Avina of BYU 6–5, 7–4.

“It was a great effort by Tereza and Caitlin to win at the No. 1 doubles spot,” assistant coach Mark Roberts told WSU Athletics after the match. “They played smart and won a very good match.”

BYU then pushed past the Wildcats in the other two doubles matches, ultimately beating WSU.

In the singles matches, BYU overcame the Wildcats’ strong play. The Wildcats were unable to win in the singles matches.

Herb put up a fight for the Wildcats, but she was defeated by Natella Nabieva of BYU 7–5, 6–2.

“BYU played well and were better than us today,” Roberts said of his team. “I am proud of the way the girls fought today.”

Weber State will travel to Boise, Idaho, to play matches against Boise State and Seattle on Feb. 3–4.

The Wildcats will then return home for four games, including an important Big Sky match up against Portland State. The Wildcats will take on Grand Canyon on Feb. 19 at the Ogden Athletic Club.

Weber States men’s tennis team was able to claim its first win of the season as they dominated against Arizona Christian University 6–1.

“The first win of the season always feels good,” Director of Tennis Brad Ferreira told WSU Athletics after the win. “There was a couple of good wins for our new freshman.”

The Wildcats started off winning all three doubles matches. Weber State emerged from the doubles matches with a one-point lead, with the singles matches up next.

Junior Shao-Po Yin defeated Alberto Lapiedra of Arizona Christian 6–1, 6–1 in the No. 1 singles spot for WSU. Freshman Kris van Wyk then took on Enzo Douillac and came out on top 6–4 and 7–6 in the No. 2 spot.

Wins from junior Hou-En Chen, freshman Michiel Van Schoor and senior Scott Hintze secured the win for the Wildcats.

“Arizona Christian is a good team,” Ferreira said. “They put up solid competition for us, playing really well.”

Weber State’s record is now 1–2 on the season, as they were defeated by Brigham Young University and the University of Utah in early January.

The Wildcats will participate in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Invitational in Las Vegas on Feb. 3–5 as they face Youngstown State University, University of California Riverside, New Mexico State University and the host of the tournament, UNLV.

The reigning Big Sky Champions will return home on Feb. 26, as they are set to take on Northern Colorado University in the first Big Sky Conference match up of the season.